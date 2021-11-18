5 of the absolute best dupes for the cult La Mer cream, ranked.

If you're a lady with skin on your face, you'll know that when it comes to creams, the most luxurious you can buy is La Mer Crème de la Mer. It's a cult product. The bee's knees of swanky moisturisers.

But! You literally have to sell your first child to buy a pot of the stuff. It's pricey AF.

The good news? It IS possible to reap similar benefits, without taking out a loan.

And while some will argue that spending on your skin is always a smart investment, we did some very important research to find some stellar alternatives that have similar formulations - but cost a whole lot less.

Before we get into it, though, let's take a wee look at why La Mer Crème de la Mer is one of the most raved about options in the first place. Shall we?

The original: La Mer Crème de la Mer, $490 (60ml).

Here she is. The OG. Ain't she pretty?

But honestly, when you're forking out that kind of cash, you'd want to be sure it's going to do some really good things to your skin, right?

So... what's actually in Crème de la Mer?

Well, if you take a peek at the ingredient list, the first thing listed is seaweed extract - which contains a high amount of vitamins and minerals. This can help with things like oil production, acne-causing bacteria and inflammation.

You'll also notice it features two super hydrating ingredients: petroleum and glycerin. These are both great for hydrating the skin - glycerin pulls moisture in, while petroleum prevents it from escaping.

The cult favourite beauty product is also formulated with mineral oil, which provides further moisture-enhancing benefits, as well as lime tea extract - an antioxidant-rich gem that helps prevent free radical damage.

So, is it actually worth it?

Well, tbh you'll tend to find most of the basic moisturising ingredients like glycerin, petroleum, and mineral oil in most moisturisers. And the seaweed extract? You won't find this ingredient in every moisturiser, but there are other ingredients that can give you similar benefits.

If you want an expert opinion, here's what a dermatologist thinks about La Mer's Moisturising Cream.

On that note, here are the dupes we think come pretty darn close to the real deal!

Yes! For real! CeraVe Moisturising Cream is a stellar alternative to La Mer - and a large 454g pot won't set you back more than $23. Win!

Famous on TikTok and recommended by dermatologists around the world as one of the best budget moisturisers, CeraVe Moisturising Cream contains a bunch of moisture-loving ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin.

Glycerin is listed as the second ingredient on the packaging, so you know it makes up a main part of the formula - similar to La Mer's version.

This guy has been touted as one of the best La Mer dupes, mainly because it also contains algae extracts and similar moisturising ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, to hydrate the skin and retain moisture.

Similar to La Mer, the key ingredient is seaweed (or bladderwrack extract), which is rich in vitamins and minerals and offers anti-inflammatory benefits.

Mario Badescu's version also contains hydrolyzed elastin and soluble collagen to help tone and hydrate the skin in the PM.

While the texture (and colour!) of this formula be a little different to La Mer (it doesn't contain oil), the benefits it offers are uncanny. And at this VERY good looking price (in comparison to the OG) - it's a no-brainer.

At over 100 years old (!!!), Weleda's Skin Food is still kicking around as a cult product for good reason. The thick and nourishing cream is formulated with ingredients like sunflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, and beeswax to help soothe and soften the skin.

It also contains glycerin to moisturise the skin. While it might not contain algae extracts, plants extracts such as rosemary provide similar healing and anti-inflammatory benefits.

With a similar rich and thick consistency to La Mer (albeit a little oilier), it's the perfect multi-purpose cream to slather on overnight.

This highly Instagrammable cream from popular Japanese skincare brand Tatcha is in its own category of luxury. At $68, it's a pricier dupe, but it definitely has some impressive ingredients to brag about.

Based on the geisha beauty rituals, The Dewy Skin Cream contains star ingredients such as green tea, purple rice and algae.

Green tea is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to anti-inflammatory benefits, assisting with skin irritation. Rice is known to help restore and protect the skin, while its Okinawa algae blend has amazing hydrating and skin-replenishing benefits.

It also contains humectants such as glycerin and dimethicone, as well as emollients such as squalene.

Bar the algae extract and antioxidants (and the price!), La Mer and Nivea Creme are almost identical.

At $6, this little blue pot has a similar look, feel and smell to the luxury La Mer version and shares many of the same ingredients - mineral oil, petroleum, glycerin, and a whopping 12 other ingredients.

As mentioned, the main difference is the marine extract. Instead, Nivea notes water as its highest concentrated ingredient.

The consistency of this multi-purpose cream is thick and rich, and it works wonders for those with drier skin types.

Have you tried any of these La Mer dupes before? What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

