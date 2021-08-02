Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: A geek tells his beauty he loves her.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

The geeks are waking up for the first time as certified hotties, and everyone is digging it.

Alex thinks he looks good after ditching his 'haggard, old man' look.

"You did look like an old man," Eliza confirms.

Oh my god. I live for her jabs, especially because I don't think she realises they're jabs at least 90 per cent of the time.

Aira has arrived at Sam's apartment to ambush him with a quiz on how well he knows her.

THIS IS GONNA BE A CAR CRASH.

I'M SO EXCITED.

Sam does not know a single thing this woman with whom he has been competing with for weeks.

"Nah seriously do I know you?" Image: Nine. "Nah seriously do I know you?" Image: Nine. My favourite part is when he guessed her ethnicity was Polynesian, she corrected him to say it is Persian, and he said "I was close". YOU WERE NOT CLOSE. Lachy has been working on a poem for (Cool Cat, or is it Kool Kat?) Kiera for a while and he's ready to share it with her.

Given the choice to listen to poetry or step on Lego, I'd always choose the latter.

But Kiera loves it.

So that's nice.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I think I've reached my wholesome threshold. Image: Nine.

Challenge time, and the beauties and geeks are split up again: The geeks are off speed-dating while the beauties have to play... Dungeons and Dragons.

Lachy is first up and um, HE IS A CONFIDENT KING.

He's engaging, offering compliments and asking lots of questions. And the eye contact! *chef's kiss*

Lachy, I hope you and Paris get to Monaco as soon as the borders open in 2034!

Meanwhile, Kiera and her goblin children are having the time of their lives playing D&D.

Sam and Aira go next and Sam... malfunctions like an actual robot.

SPEAK SAM. SPEAK.

SAY SOMETHING.

ANYTHING.

"SYSTEM MALFUNCTION WILL SELF DESCRUCT IN 3, 2, 1." Image: Nine.





While Sam splutters, Aira is next door talking... a lot about mermaid boobs to the D&D nerds.

THE GIRL REALLY KNOWS HER AUDIENCE! NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR AIRA AND THE MERMAID BOOBS!

Next door, one of the woman at speed dating asks Sam about the craziest thing he's ever done.

UH OH.

We already know this thanks to an earlier episode, but it's so good I'm glad he's telling it again: He once went to a strip club with the lads and woke up with a hangover! Can you believe???

Image: Nine.

Next, Eliza's D&D game is all about... a graphic murder in the royal family. Honestly, I'm into it until the cat murder. WHAT DID THE CAT EVER DO TO DESERVE THAT?

Alex, meanwhile, is serving us some CHARISMA over at the speed dating. Who knew impersonating a dog could be so endearing?

His confidence is definitely up post-makeover and we love to see it.

LOOK AT HIM GOD DAMN BEAMING. Image: Nine.

Jess goes full troll for her D&D game and James successfully chats to multiple women.

Hottie George has learned a lot because he successfully charms the infamous "Natalie".

Josie, who played D&D not that long ago and bloody loved it, is also in her element here. She has completely plagiarised George's gameplay, and it's working a damn treat.

George finds nerd Josie so hot. Image: Nine.

Lachy and Kiera and George and Josie are the challenge winners, automatically securing themselves a spot in the finale.

Before the episode can continue, we are served an ad for KFC on a literal platter.

Okay, finger lickin' good etc. etc. let's move on.

James and Jess are on a ~romantic picnic~ sans fried chicken and HE HAS SOMETHING VERY IMPORTANT TO TELL HER.

He gifts her Beauty and the Beast earrings because the movie represents his transformation moment of learning that he is worth someone's love AND I'M SOBBING.

He's tells her he loves her. OMG.

SWEETIES ARE IN LOVE. Image: Nine. SWEETIES ARE IN LOVE. Image: Nine. They kiss, etc. and then Jess tells us she's been in love before, got hurt and she finds it hard to let her walls down... but screw it cause James is great SO SHE SAYS SHE LOVES HIM TOO.

YESSSSS.

Ah, damn.

It's DOUBLE ELIMINATION time.

There are three spots in the finale and only one is left. Alex and Eliza, James and Jess and Sam and Aira will all have to compete for it in one of this show's RIDICULOUS challenges.

This time they are... chained together. And they must wriggle around on a board to find the keys to unlock themselves.

It sounds like kink gone wrong and I'm uncomfortable.

BUT ALAS.

Sam and Aira are very quickly... out of the race. Which leaves Alex and Eliza and James and Jess scooting around very quickly on their bums while chained up.

Simply: why? Image: Nine.

This is so freaking weird.

Finally, Alex and Eliza unchain themselves first and secure their spot in the final three.

They are elimination challenge king and queen, tbh.

Anyway, that means goodbye to lovebirds James and Jess and Aira and Sam and it's all very emotional, okay.

We have our final three and tomorrow, one beauty and one hot geek will win $100,000.

See you then!

Feature image: Nine.