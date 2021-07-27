Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: Everyone forgets to tell Alex the... gossip.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

We're a week away from crowning the Beauty and the Geek winner which means... there will be no elimination challenge today.

Not sure how we're supposed to be getting closer to the end without getting rid of teams, but this means no geeks are going to be blindfolded on a pogo stick while the beauties have to land discs in their mouths, or something, later in show.

Cool, cool, cool.

Anyway, first it's the challenge-that-comes-before-the-elimination-challenge time.

Today, the teams will pretend they're guest business speakers at a corporate presentation.

They begin planning their presentations, and Eliza just straight up tells Alex he's boring her.

He's then like, "OMG you're so right, we need to be more peppy" and wow, I would've sulked for hours. The MATURITY.

They've established a very thorough business cover story in which they are... Polish rug manufacturers. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

They're very passionately discussing their goats when the woman running the presentation so rudely asks them to move on. BUT WE WANT TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE GOATS?

She puts them on the spot by asking about 'reverse satisfaction', which Eliza says is satisfaction but reversed. Laugh all you want, but I don't think she's wrong.