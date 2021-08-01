Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: SO. MANY. MAKEOVERS.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

I know, for a fact, I'm not the only one wishing we could fast forward through the episode until we get to see the geeks' makeover reveals, but sigh, that's not how free-to-air television works.

THEY BETTER BE WORTH THE WAIT!

Ok, ew. We open on worms wriggling around Eliza and Kiera's apartment.

Then suddenly we're in an #ad for Fantastic Furniture??

This episode is off to a weird start.

Everyone is out here giving each other presents: Sam came baring the gift of free furniture with advertising strings attached. Mitchell gifts Ashleigh a SUPER CUTE cat toy which represents their journey (sob!) and Eliza gifts Alex... herself rapping.

Kiera tags along to offer the weakest 'beat boxing' in the history of the world. Alex must feel pity, because he joins in with a much superior beatbox.

Image: Nine. Look. I would never advise anyone who is... not a rapper... to rap. But all in all... this is wholesome af.

OH.

Suddenly Erin Molan is on TV to announce the beauties and geeks will be the halftime show at an NRL game tonight.

They start to panic, but I've been to plenty of sports games in my time and can tell them with certainty that no one cares about the halftime show.