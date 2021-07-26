Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: We have no choice but to ship Josie and George.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

SAM'S MUM IS THE SUPPORTIVE HYPE WOMAN WE ALL NEED.

She's looking at her son through the phone and seems bloody stoked to see the actual face he was hiding under all his hair.

She encourages him and Aira to win the competition which feels like... foreshadowing for them... NOT winning the competition.

SORRY SAM'S MUM.

Oh.

The first step on the road to making his mother proud requires him to successfully fake being a personal trainer.

Yep. The geeks have to run a fitness class on their own and their beauties are given 10 minutes to share all the fitness knowledge they have.

Lachy looks like a newborn giraffe doing star jumps and Aira gets Sam to say "namaste" a lot.

Such athleticism, much fitspo Image: Nine.

Mitchell's tactic in his class is very clever: spend 20 minutes putting his microphone on, so he doesn't actually have to do any exercise. I can respect that.

CLEVER. Image: Nine.