Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

The Bachelor Nick Cummins’ brother has posted a super inappropriate meme about a Bachelor contestant on Instagram yesterday…

The insensitive meme claimed the Honey Badger turned contestant Brooke Blurton “straight”.

The meme compared Nick and Brooke to previous Bachelor Richie Strahan and contestant Alex Nation, who later went on to date Maegan Luxa.

“Richie turns them gay, Honey Badger turns them straight,” the photo was captioned.

Er, really?

Last week, 23-year-old contestant Brooke told Nick that she had previously dated women at the cocktail party.

Many viewers were critical of the way the reality dating show handled the youth worker’s decision to share her sexual past last Wednesday night.

Many thought Brooke’s admission should not have been used as a teaser for the episode. And we agree.

2. JK Rowling has finally shared the truth about Hermione’s name.

It may have been over two decades since the first book came out, but there's still so much to learn when it comes to the magical world of Harry Potter.

And thanks to author J.K. Rowling, we finally have the answer to one of the biggest fan debates of all time.

You see, ever since we first picked up Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, fans haven't always met eye to eye on how to pronounce Hermione's name.

But according to J.K. Rowling herself, the correct pronunciation was right in front of us.

In the fourth book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bulgarian seeker Viktor Krum pronounced Hermione's name as "Her-My-Own", leading to a whole passage dedicated to teaching Krum to pronounce her name "Her-my-oh-knee".

And it turns out J.K. put it in there to teach us readers a lesson too.

During a segment on her Carrie & Tommy HitFM radio show, the 37-year-old even admitted to being caught licking cake batter out of the mixing bowl and oh we've all be there, right?

She's been sharing her creations on Instagram and they look mighty tasty:

"I've made three cakes in two weeks... first it was a chocolate one that was so velvety I've never tasted anything like it in my entire life," she said.

"I lent over the sink on Saturday licking the bowl (of the third cake) and Ollie said 'what are you making?' and I said 'a birthday cake', and he said 'I've already had one'… I said 'you've had two and this is your third!'" she said.

Now we want cake.

4. Everyone's talking about the Honey Badger lookalike in Ali's new Bachelorette trailer, and... no.

Breaking Honey Badger news: We now have non-official, purely speculative proof that Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins does not find love on his season of The Bachelor.

Why? Because he's one of the contestants on Ali Oetjen's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

By this, we mean there's a man who, at first glance, looks similar to Honey Badger, and by this, we mean there's a man with blonde curly hair.

Furthermore, this unidentified man can be seen in a new promo for the show gifting Ali with a kangaroo pouch made from kangaroo scrotum, which is a very Honey Badger-esque gift to give.

Hmm... curious.

Stand by for the man's true identity, and to find out who Honey badger actually ends up with/wins his season.

P.S. Check out the potential Mr Rights for Ali in the new promo video below.

5. Andy Lee just terrified two radio hosts with a disgusting photo.

While Hamish Blake is gallivanting in New York with his wife and children, his other half, Andy Lee, has been having a far less glamorous time.

You see, it’s his butt.

Our first clue that something was amiss with Andy Lee’s butt was when he did a radio interview from hospital, and said, “I hope people haven’t got their dinner, it’s a haemorrhoid. It is the biggest haemorrhoid you have ever seen in your life”.

The comedian said he was “struggling to walk” because of a haemorrhoid so big “not even the Mountain from Game of Thrones could push this thing back in”.

You can read the full story here.