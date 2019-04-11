Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’m a little bit hurt.” MAFS Jess has addressed those cheating rumours about Dan.



Married at First Sight’s Jessika has finally addressed those cheating rumours about Dan.

Earlier this week, a woman named Hannah told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O that Dan had kissed her on a night out two months ago.

Now, speaking to the radio hosts, MAFS star Jess has denied the allegations.

"Dan says it's not true. I just don't see him doing that," Jess said.

"People are throwing around cheating allegations on my end and on his end, and I just think, 'Why would be put ourselves through so much effort and all this emotional stress just to cheat on each other?"

The reality star also discussed the couple's incredibly awkward interview on Talking Married, which aired after the show's finale.

"We're working through a lot of things at the minute," Jess told Kyle and Jackie O.

"I feel humiliated with the way that he spoke to me on Talking Married," she added.

"I'm a little bit hurt, Dan's a little bit hurt."

2. Lisa Wilkinson’s cheeky jab at her former Today co-host Karl Stefanovic.



Ahh, we love a cheeky swipe between former morning television co-hosts.

And the latest sass injection from none other than former Today host Lisa Wilkinson levelled at Karl Stefanovic is simply glorious.

Appearing on an episode of Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway set to air this weekend, The Project host was tasked with hiring a dog walker for her pooch while being instructed via earpiece by hosts Chris Brown and Julia Morris.

During the skit, Chris instructs her to tell the dog walker she calls her teeny handbag chihuahua "Karl".

“I also nickname him Karl, because I carried him for years as well,” Wilkinson says.

Too good.

3. Apparently Kim Kardashain is studying to be a lawyer. Yes, really.



In news that's honestly a little surprising, Kim Kardashian has announced that she's studying to become a lawyer.

Yes, really.

In a new interview with Vogue, the reality TV star revealed that after working to free Alice Marie Johnson last year, she felt inspired to do more.

"I had to think long and hard about this," she told Vogue.

"The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, oh, shit. I need to know more," she added.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Since then, Kim has began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm. She plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

4. “Jess wants what we all want.” Jules on the biggest problem with Married at First Sight.



MAFS may be over, but the ~drama~ surrounding the contestants is showing no sign of slowing down (and we... kind of love it).

We're, of course, referring to the cheating rumours plaguing Jess and Dan's already-controversial relationship, following their intense Talking Married appearance this week.

Now, former contestant/MAFS angel Jules Robinson has written her own personal account of the experience, and the proverbial sh*t show it was, in a piece for the Daily Telegraph.

And it's the Jules Robinson realness we all needed.

Jules started by saying that she thinks entering MAFS should be exclusive to people over 30, because "most people just don’t know who they are yet in their 20s".

She went on to defend Jess for her actions, called out the online hate she's received following her appearance, and concludes: "She's just looking for someone to love her".

"There were a lot of things she did throughout the series that I disagreed with and her husband Mick was my mate," the article read.

"But sometimes fans of the show seem to forget that we’re real people and there’s just no need to be spoken to or have the things said about you that Jess has had thrown at her this week.

"At the end of the day, Jess wants what we all wants. She’s just looking for someone to love her. That’s the reason we all went on the show in the first place."

Ah Jules, this is why we love you.

5. Here's what Channel 10 officially had to say about the Alex and Richie conversation.

When Richie Strahan and Alex Nation walked away hand in hand from The Bachelor finale in 2016, it seemed like they were going to get their reality TV happily ever after.

But within months, their relationship was over and Alex had moved on with her AFL team mate, Maegan Luxa.

Neither Richie or Alex spoke publicly about their breakup, and the world was kept in the dark about what really happened between the pair.

Until now.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Alex and Richie sat down and had a long overdue conversation.

“I’m a little bit surprised to see you,” Alex began.

They discussed the fact that they hadn’t spoken for a long time, before launching into a conversation about how their long distance romance had affected them both.

You can read the full story right over here.