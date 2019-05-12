Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Amy Schumer just got brutally honest about her “violent” and “awful” pregnancy.

It’s been one week since comedian Amy Schumer shared the happy news that she had given birth to her first child, a baby boy named Gene Attell Fischer.

And now Schumer, 37, is getting brutally honest about her pregnancy, telling her 8.7 million followers on Instagram that her “takeaway” from the nine month experience is that “women are the sh*t”.

Schumer posted a sweet photo of herself cradling her son Gene to her Instagram, and accompanied it with a lengthy caption praising women and thanking those who helped her through her pregnancy.

“I was lucky enough to get to have a doula,” Schumer told her fans. “What do doulas do? I don’t totally know. But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.

“Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals I spent time in this year, thank you for everything.”

She went on to explain that her pregnancy came with many challenges, saying, “I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy.”

“Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f**k, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she added.

The comedian, who married her husband Chris Fischer in February last year, thanked all the women that encouraged her in her pregnancy to “keep going”, saying in the end, it was all worth it.

During her pregnancy Schumer always kept it very real with her fans, telling the audience during her stand up show about her Hyperemesis. She described the experience as “food poisoning, but for five months”.

“Women don’t tell you how hard it is,” she admitted.

2. Oh. Sophie Turner has hilariously blamed Emilia Clarke for that rogue coffee cup on Game of Thrones.



Getting to the bottom of which Game of Thrones cast member was responsible for the misplaced coffee cup in last week’s episode has become the whodunit mystery of the century.

We need answers. And we need them now.

Thankfully, Sophie Turner has come to the rescue - ratting out her co-star for the rogue coffee cup and we knew it.

Because, well...

"Well, look who it's placed in front of," Turner pointed out on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon, adding: "Emilia Clarke. She's the culprit."

She was responding to a question from new husband Joe Jonas, who sent a cheeky video to the show asking who was responsible for the hilarious boo-boo.

Last week, Ser Davos Seaworth actor Liam Cunningham also pointed the finger squarely at Clarke, to which Clarke jokingly called the "cheeky" actor a "bastard".

Well those certainly sound like the words of a guilty caffeine fiend if you ask us...

3. Kim Kardashian has shared a whole bunch of new photos from her CBD-themed baby shower.



Guys, we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

Kim Kardashian West has released some family photos from her CBD (cannabis oil) themed baby shower so we no longer have to use our imaginations to envision what the celebration was like.

The entrepreneur who welcomed her fourth child with husband Kanye West, the second via a surrogate, this week shared some photos from the baby shower on her Instagram account.

The images from last week's baby shower, which featured CBD oil massages and meditation, show all of the Kardashian family in attendance, from Kris Jenner and grandmother MJ, to sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie, and their daughters Stormi, Penelope, North and Chicago. Oh, and Paris Hilton was there too.

Kim also said her fourth child "is the most calm and chill of all of [her] babies so far and everyone loves him so much".

We'll be keeping an eye out for the first pictures of Kim and Kanye's new baby boy.

4. The novel behind Netflix's YOU is getting two more sequels and we are SO EXCITED.



We never thought we'd be so excited at the prospect of spending more (imaginary) time with a crazed maniac, but here we are.

Author of the hugely popular novel behind Netflix psychological thriller YOU, Caroline Kepnes has revealed that she is writing two new sequels to the story that made us change all our online passwords and YES PLEASE.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the third book will see Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgely in the hit series, relocating to the Pacific Northwest with “a plan to become a family man in his own unique way”.

Sounds... ominous.

The first novel introduced the world to the intense New York City bookstore employee, whose obsession with aspiring writer Beck led him to commit unthinkable - and bloody - acts.

The second season of the TV show is based on the first book sequel to You, entitled Hidden Bodies.

5. “I’m really struggling.” Carrie Bickmore on the side of parenting we don’t always see.

Carrie Bickmore has opened up about the unexpected challenges she has encountered following the birth of her third child, Addie, who is now five months old.

Although Australians know Carrie Bickmore, 38, as a successful TV presenter on The Project with a life that looks rather glamorous, since welcoming Addie, she has been pulling the curtain back to show her followers the less attractive parts of her everyday life as the mother of a newborn.

Writing for Stellar Magazine on Mother's Day, Bickmore shared that her "third stint at motherhood" has been "one of the most challenging periods of my life".

Much harder, she explained, than the newborn phase for her first two children, Ollie, now 11, and three-year-old Evie.

In the column, The Project co-host recalled a text exchange she had with her partner Chris, while he was away on a camping trip with her eldest child.

Bickmore explained that she thought she would cope just fine with her partner away for the night, but at 2am, her thought process soon changed.

You can read the full story about Carrie Bickmore here.