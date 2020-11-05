A leaked video just completely spoiled the ending of The Bachelorette, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. A leaked video just completely spoiled the ending of The Bachelorette.

We're just hours away from The Bachelorette finale but it looks like Adrian's family just let slip that he doesn't win Becky's heart.

On Wednesday, the So Dramatic! podcast shared a very telling Instagram video of Adrian's family watching the hometown visits on TV.

But it seems their commentary may have just given away the finale.

"Why didn't she f**king chose him then?" a voice is heard saying off camera.

"Yeah Becky," someone else chimes in.

In another part of the video, Adrian is seen telling Becky how he feels about her.

"He's not lying, you can see he's not lying," someone his heard saying in the background.

"Poor Adrian. He is probably devastated," says another.

Yeesh. Things certainly aren't looking good for Adrian.

The Bachelorette finale airs tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

2. Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn says she has a tiger in her house for 'security reasons’.

Yes, you read that correctly.

During her appearance on MTV Cribs, Selling Sunset's very own Christine Quinn shared that she has a tiger in her house to help her feel more protected.

The 31-year-old told The Daily Star that she wanted extra security after receiving threats when her house was featured on Selling Sunset.

"We have got full-time security," she told the publication. "There are armed guards and canine unit dogs. We got it all because the house was featured on Selling Sunset. My neighbours recognised it and called me up.

"I realised it meant people knew where we live now. That was a little scary to me because we are here a lot. And now, when we are away, we take extra precautions. The death threats I had were terrifying."

"We were warned that a lot of weird things were happening in the area and I joked, 'If guns and dogs don't scare people, we need a tiger'... Then I decided it would be really fun to do that. So we found this guy who trains tigers as pets and got one.

Quinn went on to explain that the tiger is "friendly" and she's not nervous around him.

"When we've had the tiger, he isn't even on a leash. I've been within a foot of him and I wasn't nervous at all. He is so friendly."

"I never thought I would be the kind of person who would need all this… having armed guards in the driveway, but I’m thankful to be in this position," she told the publication. "You’re only hated if you’ve done something great. That’s how I like to look at it."

3. Bella just admitted ‘I’ll have him’ after watching Adam get dumped on The Bachelorette, and same.

Last night we watched (and sobbed) as Elly Miles sent Adam Todd home on The Bachelorette.

But it seems we weren't the only ones who were upset by Elly's decision.

Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis shared her reaction to Adam's elimination in an Instagram video, which she passionately captioned "If Adam leaves I will riot".

"I don't know what to do with myself right now," said Bella while nervously watching the rose ceremony.

When Elly decided to choose Joe, Bella (and the rest of Australia) put her hand up to date the lovable long haired geologist.

"Joey, I'm happy for you but s**t, Adam I'll have you."

We'll have to wait and see who Elly chooses as her winner during tonight's finale.

4. Abbie Chatfield aired her feelings on why The Bachelorette has been a flop this season.

It's no secret The Bachelorette has been a bit of a hit and miss this season.

And we're not the only ones who think so.

When asked about this season's low ratings on Hit Hobart's Jimmy & Nath, former Bachelor contestant Abbie Chatfield pointed out the lack of diversity on the show.

"I think the casting was a bit disappointing considering the lack of diversity," she explained.

Abbie, who said she wasn't watching the show herself, pointed out that "there was a huge call out particularly during May after the Black Lives Matter movement for any form of diversity. And we didn't get it".

"I mean, no hate towards Elly and Becky, but I think casting should have done something a bit different this year that wasn't two blonde white sisters with blue eyes."

She added that she wouldn't be the next Bachelorette for the same reason.

"I would not want another white, blonde hair, blue-eyed woman [to] be the Bachelorette. I would say no as I don't think it's fair."

5."I’m not ready to die." Erin McNaught on SAS Australia's most dangerous moment.

"I'm just so happy I made it through another day."

That is the answer Erin McNaught would give when the instructors on SAS Australia would ask her why, after hours of grueling physical and psychological challenges, she was still smiling.

The 38-year-old actress, model and TV presenter is one of the stars who signed up for Channel 7's boundary-pushing reality show, where celebrity 'recruits' are put through the Special Air Service selection process.

The filming process saw Erin and her fellow recruits be put through extreme physical endurance challenges, sleep deprivation and interrogation by an elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers.

The experience was so intense that even though filming has now wrapped and Erin is back at home with her young family, she still bears the emotional and physical scars from SAS Australia.

"Just before the very first episode of SAS Australia aired I was watching the teaser trailer that came out on Instagram," Erin told Mamamia's entertainment podcast The Spill.

"We were having people around to watch the first episode and I was just cleaning the house vehemently and then I paused and just collapsed on the bathroom floor.

"I was sobbing like a little child because up until that point I was just so immersed in what an incredible experience it was to film the show, that I suppressed a lot of the trauma I went through.

"When you’re watching it on TV you get transported back to those moments, feeling everything you felt at the time.

Feature Image: Instagram @bacheloretteau