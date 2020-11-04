Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: PUT YA ROCKS OUT FOR ADAM.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

Hello.

Yes.

It's round two of the miscellaneous men introducing their families to the two blonde women.

We open on Frazer having an oval think.

Elly arrives and they play some footy ball and do a giggle. Then they head to the bach pad to Zoom call Frazer's family.

Frazer's mum Lorraine is here and she's... cranky. She doesn't understand why her, quite frankly, beautiful son had to go on TV to find a wife.

SUMS IT UP.

Lorraine immediately isolates Elly for a one-on-one chat. She tells Elly she thinks it's weird that she's dating multiple blokes on the telly and true.

Lorraine doesn't understand kids these days and why they're dating on the apps and doin' the TikTok when they can meet a nice young man over a $10 schnitty at the rissole.

"That's where I met Kevin."