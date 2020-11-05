Last night, Abbie Chatfield showed us who she really is.

When Abbie Chatfield arrived on The Bachelor red carpet, she asked Bachie Matt Agnew his star sign.

But we didn't see that part.

What we did see is now infamous, going down as one of Australia's most memorable reality TV moments.

Played over and over in show promos before it even aired, Matt had told Abbie he was an astrophysicist. "Okay, I'm a Gemini," she responded. Cue awkward silence, as Matt is speechless. Eventually, he says he's a Leo.

Yikes, right?

We're familiar with what happened next. Abbie was brutally trolled online, receiving abusive messages before the show had even started. Once it began airing, her 'villain edit' ramped up and the messages continued. Death threats, sl*t-shaming, even aggressive voice notes.

And it all began with a lie.

More than a year on, Abbie appeared on ABC's Reputation Rehab and explained how that first conversation with Matt actually went.

"It wasn't the worst edit in the world but my sister is to blame," Abbie said.

"She was like 'listen, if you have nothing to say, ask what his star sign is', so I walked up to Matt, we were talking for a bit, and when he says he's an astrophysicist, I was like 'and now is my chance'," she revealed.

"I looked around to the crew and I said 'I know this isn't the same thing' and then I said, 'what's your star sign?' and he said 'I'm a Leo' and then I said 'ok, I'm a Gemini' and then I said 'as long as you’re not a Capricorn'... That was it."

So what we saw was only part of this conversation, missing crucial context, and out of order.