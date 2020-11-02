Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Oh. This just turned into an episode of The Bachelorette.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

Goodness.

It's time for another week on SAS Australia.

We open on a rocky cliff face where the celebrities are preparing to crawl across a single rope... over the ocean.

"I hate heights," Eden admits.

"I had a traumatic experience with the ocean. That's why I wanted to do this course because it's a big challenge for me and it'll help me overcome my fears."

This is not going to end well.

As the recruits wait their turn to jump on the rope, Shayna admits to the group that despite being a professional swimmer, she's also "s**tting herself" over the challenge.

"But you've got the ocean below you, anyway," Firass chimes in and SIR. THAT'S NOT HELPFUL.

The challenge begins and several of the celebrities succeed, including Merrick, who discovers an unfortunate side effect of crawling along the rope.

Goodness.