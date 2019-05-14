The scene from Game of Thrones season two that predicted Daenerys Targaryen's fate.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

There’s no denying that last night’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones was jam-packed.

With 80 minutes of insane action at the Battle of King’s Landing, the episode was full of callbacks, foreshadowing and of course, symbolism.

But there was one moment in particular that had fans reeling.

Throughout the episode, titled ‘The Bells’, Daenerys Targaryen dramatically turned from saviour to villain.

Yep, Daenerys went full blown Mad Queen.

In case you missed it, halfway through last night’s episode, Cersei Lannister’s army rang the bells of surrender. But although the bells were ringing, Daenerys refused to stop her senseless attack on the civilians of King’s Landing.

Zig-zagging her way through the city on the back of Drogon, Daenerys took out innocent men, women and children on her mission to murder Cersei. And just like her father, the Mad King, Daenerys Targaryen now has a reputation for killing the innocent.

Throughout this season, it’s been fairly clear that Daenerys was going to go down this path. From the deaths of her closest advisors, Jorah and Missendei, to Jon Snow’s physical rejection of her in last night’s episode, fans have speculated all season about Dany’s state of mind.

But long before this season began, a single scene from season two of Game of Thrones predicted everything.

Daenerys’ vision of King’s Landing.

In season two, episode 10 of Game of Thrones, Daenerys saw a vision of the throne room at King’s Landing.

While in the House of the Undying, Dany had a vision of walking towards the Iron Throne. But it didn’t look like the normal King’s Landing. Instead, the throne room was deserted and blasted to smithereens with the ground covered in something which appeared to be snow.

For years, fans long believed that the snow falling from above in the vision would be linked to the Night King and the White Walkers or a tease that Jon Snow would end up on the throne.

But in the end, the snow was actually ash.

Yep, the destruction of King’s Landing has been a long time coming.

Bran’s vision of King’s Landing.

Bran also had a vision of King’s Landing back in season four, which also came true in last night’s episode.

When Bran was fleeing the Cave of the Three-Eyed Raven in season four, he saw a number of visions of the past, present and future of Westeros. One of the more prominent visions Bran saw was an image of the shadow of a dragon flying over the rooftops of King’s Landing.

There was also only one dragon in the vision, which hinted at the eventual deaths of Viserion and Rhaegal.

What do these visions mean for Daenerys?

Daenerys' vision in season two has led to a new fan theory about how Game of Thrones could potentially end.

After placing her hand on the Iron Throne in the vision, Daenerys turns around after hearing a sound. Outside in the snow, she spots a small tent in the distance and walks towards it. Inside, she sees her dead husband, Khal Drogo and their son Rhaego, who didn't survive birth.

Some fans have theorised that Daenerys seeing Drogo and her son might hint at her imminent death and how she will soon be reunited with those who she has lost.

Following Arya Stark's takedown of the Night King a few weeks back, some fans are now wondering whether Arya or Jon could be the one to overthrow Daenerys for good. Only time will tell.

