Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Veronicas are about to tell us the truth about what really went down last year.

In 2017, The Veronicas mysteriously stopped the release of their fourth album “due to personal circumstances out of [their] control”.

It sparked rumours about a potential rift between the sisters that many thought might mean the end of the musical duo.

But now we might finally know the full story of what happened between the pair two years ago.

In an Instagram posted on Sunday, one half of the duo Lisa Origliasso promoted a new reality show starring the 34-year-old Australian twins.

Called Jess and Lisa: The Veronicas, the trailer promises to reveal all and address the rumours and headlines that circulated about the musicians throughout 2017 and 2018.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine earlier this year, the pair touched on the tension that brewed between them when Jessica Origliasso reconnected with her ex-girlfriend, Aussie actress Ruby Rose.

Another clue as to what happened lies in the twins’ new single, Think of Me, which deals with the aftermath of a toxic relationship, including the lines: “I underestimated how complicated you are/I don’t miss being hated.”

We don’t know the release date yet, but we’re excited nonetheless.

2. Apparently Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already planning a second wedding ceremony.

We were pretty stoked on Thursday when we saw that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had tied the knot in a spectacularly low-key fashion at the Little White Chapel in Vegas.

I mean, an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony as Diplo and Khalid looked on. What could be cooler than that?

The pic comes courtesy of Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram, who hosted a lunch for the female cast.

This is why Tony Stark is everyone's favourite Avenger, right?

4. Um. The creators of Game of Thrones just dropped a major hint about the White Walkers coming back.

WARNING - not a Game of Thrones fan, or not up-to-date with the latest Game of Thrones episode? You'll probably want to scroll past this story because it does contains SPOILERS for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. Got it? Good.

SO with the next episode of Game of Thrones dropping on Monday, we've got about 18 hours to mentally ready ourselves for what's to come next.

A quick recap: the latest GoT episode saw Arya Stark stab the Night King, killing both him and his White Walker army of dead zombies.

It was a relief. Now Jon and Dany can get on with killing Cersei Lannister and taking back the Iron Throne... right?

Not so fast, because the creators of Game of Thrones have just dropped a major hint that the White Walkers might come back from the dead. Again.

On Thursday night, GoT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to answer some key questions about the remaining episodes of the HBO series.

When Kimmel asked the pair, "Are we for sure done with the White Walkers?", their answer didn't really instill us with a lot of confidence.

After a long pause, Benioff replied, "We're not gonna answer that."

DUN DUN DUUUUUUN.

We're going to put our money behind Arya and pray to the Gods of the Seven Kingdoms the Night King and his army are gone for good. But like everything in GoT, who knows?

You can watch David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' full interview with Jimmy Kimmel in the video below.

5. "It changed everything": Kylie Minogue on how cancer affected her plans to become a mum.

It’s been 14 years since news of Australian music legend and pop icon Kylie Minogue’s breast cancer diagnosis shocked fans around the world.

At the time, the Melbourne-born performer was 36, at the height of her career and in a relationship with French actor Olivier Martinez.

After getting her start in show business in the mid-80s on Young Talent Time alongside sister Danni Minogue and rising to fame playing Charlene on Neighbours, the ARIA-winning singer had already released nine studio albums and was in the thick of her sold out Showgirl Greatest Hits world tour when she found a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

Now, after having been in remission for over a decade, the 'Spinning Around' and 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' singer has spoken about the toll her cancer treatment took on her personal life, in particular, on her fertility.

In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times Style magazine, the 50-year-old said her breast cancer diagnosis “changed everything”, including any plans she might've had to have children.

“I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things. And, while [having kids] wasn't on my agenda at the time, it changed everything," Minogue said.

"I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know. I'm 50 now, and I'm more at ease with my life."

You can read the full story on Kylie Minogue's thoughts on her breast cancer treatment and children in the full story here.