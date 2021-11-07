A cheating scandal confession and a bidding war: Exactly what happened during The Block finale.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

After three long months, we've finally made it to the end of The Block.

Taking place in a traditional Australian cul-de-sac in the Melbourne suburb of Hampton, this season of The Block Fans v Faves followed previous contestants Ronnie and Georgia and Mitch and Mark as well as newbies Josh and Luke, Tanya and Vito, and Kirsty and Jesse.

Unlike previous seasons of The Block, this season was marred with controversy.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.

It all began when we discovered that twins Josh and Luke had a photo of The Block’s production schedule, which gave them a significant advantage in the competition.

Then in another twist, Tanya and Vito came forward to confess that they had a part to play in the scandal too with Tanya admitting that she was sent the photo via text message from an unknown tradie.

Now, after weeks of controversy, it's time for the grand finale auction.

But before we get to the auction, we're revisiting the cheating scandal... again.

After 12 long weeks, there's a question that remains unanswered among the contestants: Who took the photo?

And in his final interview, Josh finally admitted the truth.

"I want to tell the truth... I can't let it keep going on," Josh said.

Josh shared that the incident occurred when The Block promo was filmed. At the time, Josh and Tanya saw the production schedule when they used the bathroom in The Block's production office.

Later that day, Tanya asked Josh to stand "on guard" while she took a photo of the production schedule.

"We feel as if it can't go on any longer; it has got too big. It is getting out of control," he said.

"I have to say the truth now, if not I am going to regret it. I don't want to hold on to a lie, like this, for the rest of my life."

Later on, at the pre-auction meeting, Tanya finally came clean, telling producers: "Yes, I took the photo."

But enough about the cheating scandal. It's time to get down to business.

As the meeting began, the reserve prices for the five homes were announced, much to the horror of the contestants.

While the five teams were hoping for reserves around the $2 million mark, most of the teams had a reserve of $3.5 million for their properties.

Image: Channel Nine.

Later on, back at Bronte Court, the five teams were discussing walking away from the auction all together.

"Is everyone's agent willing to walk away?" Georgia asked the group.

"Is everybody here willing to walk away?"

But before the teams could blow up The Block, hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft told the group that the reserve prices would be lowered across the board.

Then, after winning the most points overall this season, Ronnie and Georgia were tasked with selecting the final auction order.

They decided that they would go first, while Kirsty and Jesse were placed last.

The couple's final auction order was:

Ronnie and Georgia, House 1.

Mitch and Mark, House 2.

Tanya and Vito, House 3.

Josh and Luke, House 4.

Kirsty and Jesse, House 5.

After reflecting on their successful season, Ronnie and Georgia were the first couple to face auction.

In an incredibly lively bidding war, Ronnie and Georgia's home sold for $3,696,000, securing a $296,000 profit for the couple.

Image: Channel Nine.

Mitch and Mark's home was up next.

In the end, serial bidder Danny Wallis had the winning bid of $4,044,444, bringing the couple's profit to $644,444.

The millionaire, who founded IT service management company DWS, has bid on a number of homes in The Block's history

As for Tanya and Vito, the couple took home a profit of $400,000 after their home sold for $3,800,000.

Image: Channel Nine.

Then, Josh and Luke won $530,000 after a winning bid of $3,930,000.

Image: Channel 10.

Kirsty and Jesse were the last team to face auction.

In a stressful auction, the couple's home sold for $4,401,523, bringing the couple's profit to $301,523.

In the end, Mitch and Mark won the competition overall, taking home a whopping $744,444, with the addition of their $100,000 prize money.

Here are the final winning bids and profits for each house on The Block 2021 in one place:

Ronnie and Georgia

Reserve Price: $3,400,000

Winning Bid: $3,696,000

Profit: $296,000

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Mitch and Mark

Reserve Price: $3,400,000

Winning Bid: $4,044,444

Profit: $644,444

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Tanya and Vito

Reserve Price: $3,400,000

Winning Bid: $3,800,000

Profit: $400,000

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Josh and Luke

Reserve Price: $3,400,000

Winning Bid: $3,930,000

Profit: $530,000

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Kirsty and Jesse

Reserve Price: $4,100,000

Winning Bid: $4,401,523

Profit: $301,523

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Want to find out more about the products used on The Block? Check out The Block Shop here.

Catch up on the rest of our The Block room reveals here:

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Supplied.