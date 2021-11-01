"It's absolutely stunning." All the photos from The Block's front garden reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

WE'VE MADE IT.

After three long months, we've reached the final room reveal on The Block.

This week, the five couples completed their front yard and facade.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

After a season that was filled with endless drama, the five teams were emotional and relieved to be wrapping up their time on the show.

As The Block finishes up for another year, here are all the photos from the front garden reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia.

Upon entering the yard, the judges loved the Colorbond facade of the house.

"It's really impressive," Neale said.

"It makes a very strong statement."

However, Shaynna pointed out just how exposed the front door was.

"Anyone walking down here can look straight into your kitchen. It's so exposed," she said.

"From a security point of view, it doesn't feel practical," Neale added.

Despite the security aspect, the three judges agreed the front yard and facade added significant value to the property and the street itself.

Image: Nine.