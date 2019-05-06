IT'S HAPPENED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a baby boy.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

On Monday morning London time, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy with Prince Harry by her side.

Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess had gone into labour in the early hours of Monday morning, and less than half an hour later, confirmed that the couple had welcomed a boy.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the palace said.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy,” the Duke of Sussex said, speaking from Windsor.

The couple announced their pregnancy on the Kensington Palace Instagram in October last year, while visiting Australia.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the palace wrote.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” they added.

Of course, prior to the big announcement there were rumours. A lot of rumours.

When Meghan was seen holding a purple folder near her stomach at Sydney Airport during the couple’s trip to Australia, people were quick to speculate that she must be pregnant.

We laughed at the rumours but they were… true.

CONGRATULATIONS.

More to come.

