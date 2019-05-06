IT'S HAPPENED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a baby boy.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
On Monday morning London time, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy with Prince Harry by her side.
Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess had gone into labour in the early hours of Monday morning, and less than half an hour later, confirmed that the couple had welcomed a boy.
“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the palace said.
“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”
“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy,” the Duke of Sussex said, speaking from Windsor.
The couple announced their pregnancy on the Kensington Palace Instagram in October last year, while visiting Australia.
“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the palace wrote.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” they added.
Of course, prior to the big announcement there were rumours. A lot of rumours.
When Meghan was seen holding a purple folder near her stomach at Sydney Airport during the couple’s trip to Australia, people were quick to speculate that she must be pregnant.
We laughed at the rumours but they were… true.
CONGRATULATIONS.
More to come.
Top Comments
But how many rules did they break? People need to know.
They were supposed to be breaking the rule about not letting the media know for ages. Another 'not broken' rule. Maybe they'll break one in regards to the photos, otherwise we won't have anything to criticise and hate on them for.
There's plenty to criticize with good reason. No public figure is above reproach - these two are far from perfect.
Absolutely. Because public figures and how they choose to announce their babies birth is worthy of reproachable comments. Public figures shpuld only be perfect like princess Diana (aah nope), Prince Charles (nope), Prince Philip (nope again) hmm Sure there's perfection out there.
You're the one who conflates criticism with "hating on" them. I think a lot of how they have handled the press, and establishing a "brand" is worthy of criticism. The baby announcement is a blip on a much bigger picture of blunders. Similarly, I don't think any royal is perfect (indeed, the more significant figures should be under greater scrutiny based on their relative importance), but the undue attention these two relatively minor players are commanding is ridiculous - and in effect, brings extra criticism to themselves.
Well, good for them! Hope they go for a nice old fashioned name. Little Prince Clive. Or Cyril. Baby Melvyn Clifford Trevor. Gordon, after the gin, a nice tribute to the late Queen mum!
I was trying to find a funny name - then I realised there is absolutely nothing that rhymes with Sussex except buttocks. I doubt Duke Buttocks of Sussex is going to be acceptable to the Queen.
C'mon English language, you need to step up your game!
Tussocks? All I can come up with right now.
What about Prince Trevor?
A name that's sadly dying out.
OK, I’m replying twice because I just saw a really good one on Twitter: Marky Markle.
Oh please please please pick that one!