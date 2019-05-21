Um. Game of Thrones' Robin Arryn doesn't look like Robin Arryn anymore.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Game of Thrones has officially ended, and while we GoT fans remain torn on the final episode one thing we can agree on is woah, did Robin Arryn certainly blossom from that kid who just really, really enjoyed breast milk.

Fans have been referring to the character’s (played by Lino Facioli) “glow up”.

We can’t say we’re sold on the phrase, but we get what they’re putting down.

Robin Arryn was introduced to us in season 1 of Game of Thrones back in 2011.

He was spoilt, entitled and bratty.

He’s the cousin of Sansa, Arya and Bran, and if that’s still not ringing any bells, he was the one still being breastfed by his mother Lysa of House Tully, despite being a fully grown school-aged boy.

"Sweet Robin" as he was referred to by his mum, sought blood lust in the early years of the show, thoroughly enjoying any talk of executions and death.

He's seen briefly in seasons four, five, and six, at which point his mother has been killed so we assume he is getting his sustenance, finally, from solids.

In season 7, after Littlefinger's execution, Robin became the sole ruler of the Vale. He didn't however appear in the show when he took the title, so we all kind of forgot about him.

Until the final episode of season 8.

It was a fairly brief appearance, and given his transformation many might have missed it. But GoT fans are a special breed. (I mean they saw the slight inching of a water bottle haphazardly placed on set in episode 6, nothing is getting past these guys.)

He appeared in the council scene, where the heads of each remaining Great House of Westeros chose a new King. He is the Lord of the Eyrie, the head of House Arryn and the Warden of the East.

Twitter momentarily lost its mind.

Exhibit B:

Upon further investigation, we discovered he is of Austrian, Portuguese, Italian and German descent, and has also appeared in Get Him To The Greek in which he played Russell Brand's son.

He's bilingual, is an artist, and will later this year star in a play on London's West End.

We have a feeling he's going to have a whole heap of new fans after yesterday's final GoT episode.

