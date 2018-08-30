Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The moment Christian Wilkins pranked his father Richard Wilkins live on-air and left him fuming.

It’s always awkward witnessing a family feud when it’s not your own family.

Just ask Christian and Richard Wilkins, who had theirs aired on national radio this morning on Kyle And Jackie O‘s Only Lying segment.

During the segment, Richard’s 23-year-old socialite son Christian called his dad to ‘confess’ that he had a secret tattoo the size of two palms of a stag across his chest.

Richard was a little upset with him.

Of course it was all a prank, but still. Awks.

During the segment, Richard shouted down the phone: ‘Are you serious? Why would you do that?’

‘It was just in the moment,’ Christian responded while the nation’s palms sweated.

Apparently Christian didn’t tell Richard it was a joke for a while after the prank, just to keep him ‘sweating a little bit’, he revealed on-air this morning to Jackie O and Kyle’s fill-in host Beau Ryan.

Cruel, but funny.

2. Halle Berry has gloriously called out Prince Harry for having her picture in his bedroom.



We didn’t think the re-surfaced photos of Prince Harry’s surprisingly normal teenage bedroom could get any better.

Well thanks to Hollywood royalty Halle Berry, they just have.

Proving that Prince Harry’s had his eye on Hollywood women since long before Meghan, Berry called Prince Harry out on Twitter for having her picture on his bedroom wall, and it’s everything.

Georgie Gardner has shared a timely warning that, even in winter, you can't get away with not wearing sunscreen on your face.

The Today co-host posted a selfie on Instagram on Wednesday after having skin cancers removed from just below her hairline.

"Feeling a little flat after two more skin cancers removed, BUT counting my blessings they’re NOT melanomas," she wrote.

"Can’t overstate enough to get your skin checked and slap on the sunscreen!!"

Thanks for the reminder, Georgie. At the very least, it's an excuse to buy a new beauty product.

5. The strange living situation of Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate following their split.

Soo, it turns out that Jarrod Woodgate broke up with Keira Maguire because of her choice of career, but that isn’t even the weirdest detail in this reality TV star break up.

Because according to the Daily Mail, Keira is still living in Jarrod’s family home in Brighton while he stays with friends.

Sorry, what?

I mean, I guess he’s being a good bloke, considering Keira moved to Melbourne for the guy, but… is his family still there?

Is she enjoying home cooked meals from her ex (sort of) mother-in-law? We have so many questions.

