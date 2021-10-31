An unnecessary history lesson on Pete Davidson’s love life.

The pairing that precisely no one saw coming: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson??

Yep. Kim K was seen with Davidson this weekend, holding hands on a rollercoaster at a Californian theme park. They were joined for the outing by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” an insider told People Magazine. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

In an interview on YouTube with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson said: “She’s very young, and I’m f**king going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab.”

“It’s just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s**t. She should be enjoying her work.”

He added: “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all.”

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson.

Image: Getty.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Davidson were quite the item earlier this year.

Rumours began around March 2021, with Davidson confirming the relationship in April.

The Sun reported that Dynevor apparently invited Davidson to stay with her in the UK.

“Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long,” an anonymous source supposedly told the publication.

When someone asked the comedian who his celebrity crush was during a Zoom call with Marquette University students in mid-April, he responded: “I’m with my celebrity crush.”

He added, “That is all I can speak on.” And you bet we are going to presume his celebrity crush at the time was none other than Dynevor herself.

The couple then split in August 2021, after 5 months of dating.

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson.

Image: Getty.

After almost five years together, Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook announced their split in September 2021.

Following the breakup news, Instagram gossip account @DeuxMoi were alleging that the reason behind the split could have been due to the one and only Davidson.

The pair were spotted together quite a lot in the wake of Cuoco’s split. However, they were working on a rom-com film together at the time.

Listen to Mamamia's entertainment podcast The Spill: on this episode we discuss why Kaley Cuoco had to date Pete Davidson. Post continues after audio.





The Sun reported that Cuoco and Davidson had become very close while working together.

“Pete and Kaley have got on incredibly well since day one but as the weeks have passed, it’s become clear there is some attraction there,” the insider alleged.

“When the cameras stopped rolling, they’d be cracking jokes and were clearly enjoying one another’s company.”

“The chemistry between them is so palpable, it’s all people could talk about on set.”

So, whether the rumours are just a PR push for the film or if there’s some truth there: we will have to wait and see.

Feature Image: Getty + Mamamia.