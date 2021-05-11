Awards season 2021 is over, but the awards season 2022 drama has kicked off early.

The Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party", are in disarray after a series of pushbacks from the very industry the awards honour.

Just how the Globes will appear in 2022 is anybody's guess, as right now stars are sending back their awards, studios are alleging bigoted questions and next year's ceremony is in need of a new broadcast home.

Here's why everyone is talking about the Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

First, some context.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of journalists and photographers who report on the US entertainment industry for foreign outlets, host and vote on the Golden Globe awards.

The organisation has been under fire for months, following a February 2021 expose by the Los Angeles Times that laid bare its questionable financial practices, accepting gifts from prospective nominees and its dismal diversity record.

Former HFPA president Meher Tatna also told Variety that the group hadn't had a Black member since at least 2002, when she first joined.

In April, inappropriate comments made by former HFPA President Phil Berk in an email were shared. In the emails, Berk referred to Black Lives Matter as a "racist hate movement".

He was expelled from its membership two days after sending the email.

At the same time, Diversity and Inclusion Advisor Dr Shaun Harper and crisis management firm Smith & Company both cut ties with the organisation.