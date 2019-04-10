Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’m not going to hide.” Nick Cummins’ cryptic response to Brooke’s BIP confession last night.



On last night’s Bachelor in Paradise premiere, we finally got the closure we deserve as the viewing public on what actually went down between Nick Cummins and Brooke Blurton.

And just as we suspected when the season’s explosive promos began, it turns out her decision to bow out of the competition early came after Nick had warned her he hadn’t fallen in love with any of the top three contestants.

AKA that he planned to pick NO ONE.

“He told me not to tell anyone and I’ve protected him for that reason,” she told her fellow former Bach hopefuls. “He pretty much just broke my heart and made me feel like I had to keep it a secret.”

She claims Nick ‘stopped the cameras and smothered his microphone’ to reveal his plan to her while on a one-on-one date.

Her bombshell admission – sadly for Nick – prompted fresh backlash against him, months after the finale that infuriated the nation.

But instead of running away this time (if you recall ahead of the finale last year he hopped on a plane and fled the country) – he made a cryptic reference to Brooke’s comments on Instagram.

The rugby player captioned a video of him riding a horse: “Reality may have lost its meaning but don’t lose yours. Giddy up! #bereal.”

Hmm. Interesting.

Further referencing Brooke’s big tea-spill, he responded to a fan who had urged him to “turn off comments” by adding; “Don’t hide from life, Mate. Own your decisions.”

As we saw last night, the contestants from Nick’s season seemed pretty keen to move on from it all, so lucky for Nick, it’s unlikely he’ll be mentioned on the beach again.

Or will he…

Who knows ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

2. “I don’t want an all-white cast.” What Angie Kent is looking for on The Bachelorette.

As the days go by and our obsession with the impending installments of the Bachelor franchise strengthen, we are growing increasingly thirsty for details.

Details, specifically, about the type of guy Gogglebox star Angie Kent will pick at the end of The Bachelorette.

Yes, it’s a long way off, but we have an addiction.

And now, she’s given us some clues, revealing to TV Week that she’s “generally attracted to mixed-race guys”, but adding that doesn’t have a specific type.

“I’m generally attracted to mixed-race guys, but don’t want people to think I won’t date white guys,” she said.

“I want there to be a variety of people; I don’t want an all-white cast – that’s not what I’m into.”

3. Err. Brittany Hockley doesn’t believe Brooke Blurton’s Honey Badger secret at all.

Oh boy.

Bachelor in Paradise may have only just returned to our screens but there’s already so much drama brewing.

During last night’s premiere, ex Bachelor contestant Brooke Blurton claimed that Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins told her that he didn’t plan on choosing any of the girls in the finale.

“My last date with Nick, we were on a motorbike,” Brooke explained.

“I thought maybe I would be the girl at the end, but he stopped the cameras and smothered his mic to tell me that he wasn’t going to pick anyone in the end.”



Now, fellow contestant Brittany Hockley has claimed she was told an entirely different story.

“Look, I’m sure that what Brooke is saying, she honestly believes,” she told Now To Love. “I wasn’t there at that time but I was told something different.”

“There’s no point in bringing it up. I would personally never go into it but Soph and I were told something different.”

We don’t know who to believe. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

4. The moment Khloe thanks Kim Kardashian for making a sex tape on KUWTK.



Keeping Up With The Kardashians is back for yet another season and it’s already looking iconic.

In this week’s episode of the reality show, Kris Jenner presented Khloe Kardashian with her MTV Award for Best Reality Show.

“Who would you like to thank?” Kris asked.

“This is all so much pressure!” Khloe responded, before referencing Kim’s infamous sex tape.

“I would like to thank, my lord and saviour, Kimberly, for f*cking on camera.”

In the new season, Kim actually opened up about being high on ecstasy while making the sex tape.

“I got married on ecstasy… I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

5. Bradley Cooper and his dogs just photobombed a couple of reality TV stars.

Bradley Cooper just made his reality TV debut. Kind of.

You see, there’s a TV show called Ex on the Beach, where a bunch of exes are all sent to the same beach. There they hook up, fight, hook up, fight etc etc.

It’s gloriously trashy TV.

Anywho, two contestants from Ex on the Beach, Corey Brooks and Jay Starrett, were filming themselves boxing on the, erm, beach, when Cooper casually strolled past.

