From 'upper kissing' to 'south facing': Here's what your boob type looks like.

How do you feel about your boobs?
Do you wish they were bigger? Smaller? Perkier?
Chloe de Winter is a 31-year-old Pilates instructor who always felt her boobs weren't good enough. But today, she bloody loves them.
In October, Chloe launched Nala - an Aussie underwear brand that's all about comfortable, affordable bras and undies that look good and are better for the planet.
And today, the brand launched their online Fit Guide - where instead of going bra shopping (which no one really enjoys) or scrolling through measurements (which no one really understands), you find your bra size by browsing... boobs.
Yep, all types of boobs - big, small, during breastfeeding, after kids, post-mastectomy, you name it - to see which ones look most like yours and what type of bra might work best for you.
Unsure whether you'll see any like yours? Take a look for yourself.
Every breast type has been given a name, too, so you can start to get to know yours a bit better.
18D, Low, Round, Full Bottom.
14D, Full, East West.
12D, Slender, Low Profile.
12DD, Breastfeeding, Slender, Shallow.
16E, Round, Asymmetric.
18DD, Relaxed, South Facing.
10C, Low, Wide Set.
10b, Teardrop, Wide Set.
12dd, Full, Wide Set.
12b, Slender, Asymmetric, Wide Set.
12a, Athletic, Wide, Muscular.
16g, South Facing, Upper Kissing.
14f, Full, Asymmetric, Wide Set.
14e, Asymmetric, Wide Set.
14d, Relaxed, Full Bottom.
14d, Perky, Round, Firm.
10c, Asymmetric, Wide Set.
16dd, Breastfeeding, South Facing.
14b, Shallow, Wide Set.
10d, Reduction, Low Profile.
14dd, Double Mastectomy Reconstruction.
14e, Low Profile, Inward South Facing.
8a, Perky, Athletic, Wide Set.
10d, Teardrop, Forward.
16e, Pregnant, North Facing.
12d, Perky, Full, Round.
10a, Teardrop, Round, North Facing.
8b, Athletic, Asymmetric, Wide Set.
10a, Petite, Forward, Wide Set.
10b, Teardrop, Wide Set.
12dd, Full, Round, Forward.
12d, Round, Wide Set.
2XL, Athletic, Wide Set.
After years of seeing the same body shapes, boobs, and even vulvas (see the many types here), e-commerce photos like these prove *some* brands are noticing the demand for better representation and taking action. Action that helps us consume more mindfully and effectively. And we love to see it.
Feature image: Instagram/@wear_nala/Liane Hurvitz.