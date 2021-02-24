This editing fail has completely ruined the cheating twist in MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



1. This editing fail has completely ruined the cheating twist in MAFS.

Going into this season of MAFS there were precisely three things that were pretty much guaranteed, 1. there would be a boatload of drama 2. the experts would match couples on no factual basis and 3. there would be a classic cheating scandal, based off the show's previous track record.

But what we didn't expect was that the MAFS producers would bloody ruin it only two episodes in.

If you have no idea what we're talking about, at the start of Monday night's episode the opening montage included a scene where one of the contestants is heard saying "I wish that the experts matched us".

We then see a shot of two people who are out of focus, concealing their identities. But then it cuts to a very clear shot of a man with a tribal tattoo on his arm.

Image: Nine. And who do we know who has a tribal tattoo on his arm?

Mr Cameron Dunne that's who.

While it's not entirely clear who the mystery bride is, we do know that she's a brunette which narrows it down to either Coco Stedman or Belinda Vickers. But based on her voice and the two seconds we get to see her, we're going to lock in Coco.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about the MAFS editing mistake. Post continues below.

2. Irena’s dad has weighed in on Locky as a future son-in-law, and surely a ring is right around the corner.

Locky Gilbert has officially got the tick of approval from Irena Srbinovska's parents.

The 31-year-old finally got to meet Irena's parents this year, after missing out on seeing them in person on The Bachelor due to COVID border closures.

But after all the wait, it sounds like Locky did a good job of winning them over.

"Her parents love me more than they love her," Locky told Now To Love.

"I think so as well, they adore Locky," said Irena.

The pair even went out hiking and recreated their would-have-been hometown date.

"We went out hiking, that's where I wanted to take Locky on my hometown date and he finally got to see it! And we got to do it with my parents and my beautiful dog... It was definitely a special moment and something that my parents have been waiting for since I first went on the show."

Locky previously shared a photo of himself with Irena and her parents on Instagram earlier this month.

"We have driven over 4000km from Perth to Melbourne and finally I was able to have Irena’s hometown visit she missed out on," he captioned the post.

"Let’s just say she definitely would of been given a rose, most likely ended the show then and there. I feel like I fit right into the Srbinovski family already. Our first day out here and we are hiking. What more could I ask for."

3. Mandy Moore welcomes her baby boy, and she’s pinched Princess Eugenie’s baby name.

Mandy Moore is a mum!

On Wednesday morning, the This Is Us actress shared the exciting news of her new arrival, alongside a gorgeous snap of him. She also announced her son's name, which we've heard somewhere else recently.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," Mandy wrote. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand-new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T."

How gorgeous!

Last week, Princess Eugenie announced that her newborn son is also called August.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Eugenie wrote on Instagram, alongside a very cute family photo.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

Guess it's a popular baby name in 2021!

4. Exactly why Chrissy Teigen begged President Joe Biden to unfollow her.

Last month, Chrissy Teigen became the first and only celebrity followed by President Joe Biden on Twitter. Pretty cool stuff.

But after four weeks of the most powerful man in the country following her, Teigen is over it.

Earlier today, she uploaded a tweet that read, "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you, it’s me!!!!"

And two hours later, her wish was granted and President Joe Biden unfollowed her.

"b**** f**k sh*t suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote in another post (that will not be included because of the explicit language).

Success!

5. The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Coco's husband would like to be brutally honest.

We open midway through Melissa and Bryce's first night together as they're awoken by a raging fire alarm and, pause.

If this isn't an omen sent from the devil himself to GTFO of this situation we don't know what is.

The next morning, a producer shouts "WAKE UP" before squatting beside their bed and whispering "was there any time for intimacy last night?"

Jesus lady this is a private bedroom and you are not welco -

Oh.

Nevermind.

Melissa and Bryce confirm they did indeed put 1 x penis inside 1 x vagina last night right after the fire alarm debacle which is useless information we shan't ever forget.

Rebecca and Jake, however, slept separately, on account of Rebecca believing Jake came on too strong. And also his teeth.

"He's had time to get veneers. Surely." But the experts are getting antsy because there are more lives to be ruined. They decide they'll match not one, not two, but THREE couples, and that's too many for one episode, Alessandra, don't you know how this show works.

The experts first discuss Sam, who was cleaning her house one day with two small children when she found a bag full of SIM cards belonging to her husband who, it turned out, had been cheating on her for five years.

Pause.

Guys. That's the story. WHY DO WE BRUSH OVER GENUINELY INTERESTING NARRATIVES JUST TO GET BACK TO FAKE EXPERTS MAKING FAKE DECISIONS IN A FAKE WAREHOUSE?

Initially, they go to match Sam with someone called Chris, but John Aiken says he’s not convinced by that match, so they’re going to choose someone else and SINCE WHEN DO YOU EMPLOY CRITICAL THINKING this is above your pay grade, Sir.

They decide on crane operator Cam, who apparently shares the same 'country values' as Sam. Of course, that brings us to the question of the night: Wtf are country values? An innate respect for cows or some shit?

Next, we meet a musician named Booka, and John Aiken nearly pulls a muscle actually standing up and walking to the other side of the table to find her match.

"Woah COVID really lit a fire in your belly." She is matched with psychology student Brett, who is pictured reading a book named Finding Meaning which explicitly states in Chapter 13 to AVOID Sir John Aiken and fake television weddings.

Read the twins' full recap of last night's MAFS episode here.

Feature Image: Nine/Mamamia.