Umm. So it turns out MAFS contestant Rebecca Zemek and The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert apparently had a little flirty flirt last year.

According to The Wash, Beck, who is now fake-married to former AFL player Jake Edwards, grew close with Locky in February last year, before he appeared on the dating show.

A source closed to the pair reportedly told the publication that while the pair didn't officially date, they were "very flirty" and had a "spark".

"As far as anyone knows, they never dated and were just good friends – but some of us think something may have happened," said the source.

"They met through mutual friends and were always very flirty together and had a bit of a spark. This was all when Locky was 99 per cent confirmed as The Bachelor but it hadn’t been announced, so he was keeping his personal life quiet in case it affected the deal. But he’d just split with [Survivor star] Brooke Jowett at this point too and was very much single."

And Locky isn't the only Bachie star Beck is supposedly close with.

According to The Wash, she's also friends with Shannon Karaka and Trent Cray, who appeared on Ellie and Becky's season of The Bachelorette last year.

While this is all just rumoured, reality stars do seem to run in very close circles.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel Nine.