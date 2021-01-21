On his first day as US President, Joe Biden overturned 17 of Trump's most divisive policies.

Biden also signed an order for the US to rejoin the Paris climate accord, undoing the move made by Trump to leave the agreement.

The steps Biden is taking will also end a travel ban Trump put in place on some majority-Muslim countries.

In total, he signed 15 executive orders and two directives during his first day as president. Here is what he has done:

1. Mandate masks in federal buildings.

President Joe Biden's first executive order was the '100 days masking challenge', mandating masks and social distancing in federally owned properties and on all federal land in the USA.

The president cannot tell states or cities what to do with their own mask laws, but Biden has called on governors, mayors and other leaders to implement mask rules.

The order symbolises a sharp turn from the Trump era, which famously shunned or downplayed the need for masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the election campaign, Trump mocked Biden's use of masks.

2. Appoint a COVID-19 response coordinator.

Biden has signed an executive order appointing Jeffrey D. Zients as the official COVID-19 response coordinator who will report to him as part of his effort to "aggressively" gear up the US response to the pandemic.

The order also restores the directorate for global health security and biodefense at the National Security Council, a group Trump disbanded.

3. Halt the border wall construction.

Donald Trump's border wall - and his plan to get Mexico to pay for it - is one of his most infamous policies, and it has been an epic failure over the past four years.

As of January 8, 2021, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says 729 kilometre of the wall had been complete, less than half of the 1600kms promised by Trump in 2016. Plus, most of this 700km was actually replacing barriers built by other administrations.

Only 128kms of new wall was built, according to the CBP.

And uh, Mexico hasn't paid for a thing.

On Wednesday, President Biden terminated the national emergency funding declaration used to fund the wall along the Mexican border.

He told NPR last year: "There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration."

4. Protect DACA and 'dreamers'.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals came into effect in 2012, shielding undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, known as 'dreamers' from deportation.