Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Lara Worthington shared a photo to Instagram, and an optical illusion is freaking everyone out.

In the Instagram selfie that 32-year-old model Lara Worthington (Bingle) posted earlier today, there is a very confusing detail.

She appears to be peeling her skin back. But also she appears to have a new pair of breasts that don’t really look like breasts.

Looking into the camera, Lara knew this optical illusion was going to consume her followers, and that it did.

“I was terribly confused too and thought it was breast implants gone wrong,” wrote one follower on the Instagram post.

“I had to read comments to work out what was going on here,” wrote another.

It turns out the model was just lying down in water, and now that we know that it kinda makes more sense.

But we’re still confused. Just a little bit.

2. Julia Roberts just posted a throwback photo with Gwyneth Paltrow, and they look alarmingly alike.



Julia Roberts has posted a throwback photo to Instagram today and people are noticing that herself, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, look like actual twins.

“Gwyneth #TBT” she captioned the photo, and we just can’t look away.

We are guessing the photo was taken at some points in the 90s and there are so many similarities.

They are both blonde. They are both pausing with gentle smiles looking to the side. They are both rocking the half up half down hair look and their skin is an eerily similar shade.

These days the pair couldn’t look more different, but we’re always up for a 90s throwback.

3. How it could be one person’s ‘fault’ that the Big Bang theory is ending.



After nearly 200 episodes, The Big Bang Theory is officially coming to an end in May next year.

But as fans (and haters alike) of the show come to terms with the show ending, it seems there may be one particular actor “to blame”.

According to Entertainment Weekly, actor Jim Parsons (who plays main character Sheldon Cooper) decided it was time to move on from the show – despite CBS wanting to carry on with two more seasons.

The two season deal would have landed Jim and his fellow castmates a whopping $69 million each, but after over a decade working on the show, Jim was “ready to say goodbye”.

With it’s last two seasons boasting close to 19 million viewers, the show’s stars were paid a reported $1.4 million per episode.

4. In the wake of her break up, Kourtney Kardashian has shared a very risque photo.

Essentially, there are two ways to emerge from a breakup.

Take time to focus on being your best self, get a fab haircut and maybe even buy some stuff just 'cause. Eat your weight in chocolate or Twisties, drink your weight in wine, repeat.

Kourtney Kardashian is clearly the former (we are the latter).

After news of her split with partner of two years Younes Bendjima broke a few weeks ago, the first Kardashian sister has been spending lots of time and energy on living her best life.

Bikinis and yachts. Sparkly dresses. Green smoothies etc.

Oh, and posing half nudie photos on Instagram, as Yahoo reported.

On Friday, the mum-of-three shared a very 'Kim-esque' selfie of herself standing in front of a mirror, sans top.

"I swear this pic is about Steph's jeans," she added, albeit not all that convincingly.

But hey - her boobs, her business.

5. Text messages she wasn’t meant to see: Emily Seebohm has spoken about Mitch Larkin split.

Australian Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm has spoken publicly for the first time about her relationship with fellow swimmer Mitch Larkin since the couple split in July.

In an exclusive interview with Courier Mail, the 26-year-old said she “wants nothing to do with” her former partner of two years, who is alleged to have cheated on her.

“I just want to get on with my life, move on and want nothing to do with him and that is the best outcome,” the two-time gold medalist and Order of Australia recipient told the publication.

“I feel stronger than ever and ready to put all this behind us and move on with my life.”

The publication also reports Seebohm said she never expected Larkin was having an affair and that it came as a shock.

To find out where things went so wrong for Emily Seebohm and Mitch Larkin, read our full story here.