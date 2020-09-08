From obscure reality stars to the world's most polarising women: The evolution of the Kardashians.

We have some sad news.

After the 20th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs early next year, the show will be over for good. *cries*

Sharing the news to social media on Wednesday, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris and Kendall (Kylie is yet to say anything) announced that they made the tough decision to say goodbye to the show that put them on the map.

"To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," they began.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!" they concluded.

Since KUWTK first aired in 2007, we've seen breakups, marriages, divorces, babies, new business ventures, babies, holidays, fights, drama, and more babies.

And now we'll have to see those milestones posted on social media, which just won't be the same.

So as we say farewell to the reality TV show that made the Kardashians famous... for being famous, let's take a look back at where they all began, and more importantly, how they've evolved through the years. (Funny what time, styling and, a little bit lot of money can do...) ﻿

Kris Jenner.

The woman behind it all.

Known in the media before the show aired because of the infamous OJ Simpson case, as well as her marriage to Olympian Bruce Jenner and Kim's infamous sex tape, Kris took hold of the family narrative and turned a reality TV show into a business.

Coining the term 'mumager' - there really is no better way to describe her. Throughout the years, the 64-year-old has hosted her own talk show, Kris, and helped with all ventures her children have taken on.





Kim Kardashian.

13 years on, and a lot has happened for Mrs Kim Kardashian West.

Two marriages, four kids, various brands and a multitude of looks, this woman has built a KKW empire. Through gaining the most well-known social media presence in the world, Kim has turned her image into a brand.

Currently working on her cosmetics and fragrance line, KKW Beauty, her shapewear line, Skims, and studying to be a lawyer, there is quite possibly nothing this woman can't do.

Kourtney Kardashian.

﻿The oldest of the Kardashian kids, Kourtney's passion has always been in the health and wellness community.

The mother-of-three, having previously had a rollercoaster relationship with Scott 'The Lord' Disick, now focuses her energy on her kids and interests, launching her own wellness site last year, called Poosh.

Khloé Kardashian.﻿

Unapologetic Khloé may have had the biggest transformation of them all.

Despite dealing with cheating scandals and pregnancy struggles, the mum of baby True works hard for her achievements and it pays off.

Previously hosting her own talk show in 2016, Kocktails with Khloé, she now works on her fitness transformation show, Revenge Body with Khloé, and clothing line for women of all shapes and sizes,Good American.

She's also recently reunited with her ex-flame, Tristan Thompson, who she shares two-year-old daughter True with. ﻿

﻿Kendall Jenner.﻿

When Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired, 11-year-old Kendall Jenner was literally a child.

Growing up and growing tall, the now 24-year-old travels the world modelling for the likes of Chanel, Victoria's Secret and Balmain.

Having spoken publicly about her struggles with constantly being in the public eye, she remains focused on her modelling career, while occasionally appearing on KUWTK.

Kylie Jenner.

Baby of the family, multi-millionaire and now mum to Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner is doing it all.

Realising her interests lay with makeup and skincare, Kylie launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and Kylie Skin last year, turning a hobby into a multi-million dollar empire.

