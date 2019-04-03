Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh. Apparently Heidi and Mike split just two days after their final vows on MAFS.



After watching an entire hour of Heidi and Mike professing their love to each other on Married at First Sight last night, it turns out the couple may have already split.

According to an inside source who spoke to New Idea, the couple split just two days after their emotional final vows.

Honestly, are we really surprised? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"It just didn't work for them outside of the show," the source told the magazine.

"Heidi found out Mike had felt pressured to say he loved her and couldn't deal with it."

It's also been rumoured that Mike has already moved on from Heidi with Gold Coast-based model Casey Stewart.

In an interview on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa show this morning, however, Mike denied claims that he's split from Heidi since their final vows.

Either way, we seriously can't wait for next week's reunion special.

2. A new Bachelor in Paradise trailer hints at who’s to blame in Alex and Richie's break up.



A new Bachelor in Paradise teaser trailer is here and we have so many questions.

The new season, which starts next Tuesday night, is promising a fiery confrontation between exes Alex Nation and Richie Strahan – and according to the new trailer, it seems we'll find out exactly who was to blame for the couple's split.

Watch a snippet of Alex and Richie's confrontation here. Post continues below...

In the trailer, Alex takes Rich aside for a chat.

"Do you actually want to go there Rich?" Alex says in the clip. "You're honestly sitting there and saying you were perfect in our relationship."

"I actually can't believe that you were telling me, that it was me," she adds.

Erm, does this mean Richie was to blame?

In a previous trailer for the upcoming reality show, Richie told host Osher that the circumstances of his breakup with Alex were brutal.

“I don’t know if Australia’s ready for the grubby details surrounding it,” he said.

We need to know. Now.

3. Jimmy Kimmel told Khloe Kardashian to stop dating basketball players and it got uncomfortable.



Let's be honest... it was only a matter of time before someone pointed out the pattern in Khloe Kardashian's dating life and suggested maybe she try and break it.

And that person was Jimmy Kimmel, who asked the simple yet very fair question in an interview with the Kardashian sister this week: “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?”

Lets take a look at what prompted his line of inquiry: Khloe recently split from Tristan Thompson (a basketballer) amid accusations he cheated on her multiple times (including with Kylie's bestie Jordyn Woods). In 2015, she broke up with James Harden (also a basketballer) who complained about the paparazzi attention. And her marriage to Lamar Odom officially ended in divorce in 2016. And guess what? He is a professional basketballer, too.

But while the question might've saved her hundreds in therapy (because the Kardashians really need to watch their spending, right?) she didn't seem too thrilled by it.

Kimmel’s question hung in the air for a bit before Khloe answered: “I like what I like. What can I say?”

She later confessed it wasn't the first time someone had suggested this.

“I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that,” she said.

We hope she knows basketball players and accountants aren't the only two options...

4. Jameela Jamil has come up with a brilliant name for her “boob stretch marks”.



Queen of our hearts Jameela Jamil has named her boob stretch marks "Babe Marks", officially winning the internet for the day.

The Good Life star and body positivity activist posted the new name to Instagram, and we are definitely stealing it.

“Boob stretch marks are a normal, beautiful thing,” she captioned a photo of her tanning in the sun bra-less. “I have stretch marks all over my body and I hereby rename them all Babe Marks. They are a sign my body dared to take up extra space in a society that demands our eternal thinness.”

She also explained her face was white because she was wearing SPF 100 sunscreen, calling on her fans to tan responsibly and embrace their skin colour.

“PS LOVE YOUR BROWN SKIN” she wrote. “This skin bleaching and whitening should be banned. It’s inherently racist, classist and emotionally very damaging.”

Honestly, there's just too much to love in one Instagram post.

Can she please be our friend?

5. Kim Kardashian tried to explain why she is famous to North West and it is seriously awkward.

For her entire five years of life, North West has seen her family followed by people holding cameras and she’s a bit confused about it tbh.

North is a total fashion icon, travels on private jets and appears on covers of magazines, but she doesn’t know… why.

While being followed by paparazzi one day – just the usual, ya know – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child asked her mum why people take photos of them every day.

It’s a fair question, but, well… Yikes.

Kim has previously told North it was just because they have a TV show, but this time she shared a little more info… Or was it less info? We’re not even sure.

“Well, to get very technical, my name is Kim Kardashian-” she started. Kim, that is not technical. Everyone knows that.

“And daddy is Kanye West. And daddy is a singer, performer, artiste,” she said.

“Mummy… has so many talents I can’t even begin to name them.”

You can read the full story right here.