A Starbucks cup and plastic bottles: The 8 editing fails fans spotted in Game of Thrones.

The final season of Game of Thrones may have been two years in the making – but that doesn’t mean it’s been free from errors.

There was yet another moment in this final episode of the fantasy drama that caught eagle eyed fans attention.

Two weeks after the Starbucks coffee cup debacle (see below) yet another modern day refreshment has made it onto the Game of Thrones set, in the form of a plastic water bottle.

It was an important scene for the franchise, one where they are deciding who should take The Iron Throne, but some fans (with impeccable eyesight might we add) where too busy looking at the glimpse of bottle peeking out beside Samwell Tarly’s boot.

You guys, we know you’re already thinking about the wrap party, but hide your damn drinks.

The Starbucks cup

At the beginning of episode four, which picked up at the end of the Battle of Winterfell, the survivors of the North gathered to celebrate their victory and toast the fallen.

But while Jaime, Tyrion, Brienne and Pod gathered to play drinking games and a very drunk Tormund chugged ale out of a Viking horn, there was something else in Winterfell’s Great Hall which caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

You see, during a few seconds of footage in the scene, a rogue coffee cup was seen on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen.

Yep, apparently there’s a Starbucks in Westeros. Who knew? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

After the editing blunder went viral, HBO quietly updated the episode, removing the mistake on HBO GO among other streaming platforms.

They also issued a mock apology: "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," HBO said in a statement. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

The rogue pencil.

During the same episode that Daenerys was caught with a takeaway coffee cup, she was also seen using what looks like a pen or pencil at the table.

Something makes us think that this pencil wasn’t supposed to be there…

The rubber sword.

Back in season six, during the epic Battle of the Bastards, Jon Snow's sword was noticeably very floppy.

via GIPHY

Yep, that's Valyrian rubber – not Valyrian steel.

The computer cord.

In season five of the show, some unknown technology popped up in Westeros.

While Stannis Baratheon sat on the ground during the Mother's Mercy episode, fans spotted a computer cord under his leg. That doesn't... belong.

Melisandre removed her necklace.

Following the defeat of the Night King at the Battle of Winterfell, Melisandre took off her necklace.

As soon as she did, her age caught up to her and she died.

Likewise, in season six, Melisandre's true age was shown when she removed the necklace.

But in an earlier episode of Game of Thrones, Melisandre removed her necklace to absolutely no effect.

Jon Snow's disappearing scars.

In season seven, Jon Snow suffered a major scar to his forehead, as well as one on his chest.

In between shots, however, the forehead scar all but disappeared.

Sansa is a Targaryen.

The opening credits to Game of Thrones are ever-changing.

But during the season one credits, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the series, actually had a Targaryen dragon next to her name instead of a Stark direwolf.

Oops.

Have you spotted any other Game of Thrones editing fails? Let us know in the comments.

