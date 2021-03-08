6 different reasons you might want to go off birth control.

One (of the eleventy million) thing(s) they forget to tell you about birth control is when you might want to go off it. And it's a wee bit important. Cause chances are, it's something you'll have to deal with at one point or another.

You might want to go off it because you're struggling with some not-so-great side effects of contraception such as mood changes and loss of libido. Or maybe you just want to try out an alternative method. You might like to start trying for a baby. Or perhaps you just passed the whole menopause jam and feel like you no longer need it.

Whatever the reason, going off birth control can be a Big Thing.

That's why we went straight to OB/GYN Nicole Stamatopoulos, and asked her for some reasons why you might want to consider stopping birth control, and what to expect when you do.

Before we get into it though, we just want to make it clear that every person's body is different and has its own cute thing going on, so it's important to check in with your doctor to find out what's best for you before making any big changes concerning your reproductive health.

Alrighty. Let's get to it.

1. You want to conceive.

For many of us, getting pregs is something we've actively avoided for years.

So, once you’re ready to start trying for a kid, it can pretty daunting and confusing when trying to work out if there are any rules around stopping birth control.

In case you need a refresher, depending on the specific type of hormones used, hormonal birth control may work by preventing the ovaries from releasing eggs, preventing sperm from reaching an egg by thickening the cervical mucus, or thinning the lining of the uterus to prevent implantation.