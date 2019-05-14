Game of Thrones cleverly twisted the Cersei Lannister prophecy about her "pale white throat".

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

As we edge towards the end of our beloved Game of Thrones, fans of the book have had one prophecy in the back of their minds, and last night it came true.

Just not in the way we expected.

A seer told Cersei when she was young she would marry a King and lose her children, both of which we saw in season five.

But part of the prophecy that was in the books, was left out of the series. It read: “When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you”.

This prophecy explains the source of Cersei’s anger towards her brother Tyrion, as valonqar means “younger sibling”.

Book readers have been hypothesising if Jaime Lannister would be the one to fulfil the prophecy instead, as he is the younger twin.

As we saw last night, the prophecy came true – but with twists no one had foreseen.

Cersei’s younger brother Jaime did wrap his hands around her neck as she cried, but not to end her life. They died (we think – we’re yet to have definitive proof on that) in each other’s embrace under a collapsed building.

Technically, it was Tyrion who sent the twins to their doom however.

If he hadn’t had told Jaime about the cellar under the Red Keep, they never would have been down there when the roof collapsed.

Tyrion had left a boat at the cellar’s exit, for his brother and sister to ride off into the sunset in, to start a new life.

In the end, neither brother was out to kill Cersei, they both tried multiple times to save her.

It was a poignant end for the Lannister twins who have been co-dependent since season one, and there have been clues sprinkled throughout that they’d end up dying together.

In season five, Jaime was asked: “How do you want to go?”

“In the arms of the woman I love,” he replied.

In season seven, Olenna told Jaime, “You love her, you really do. You poor fool. She’ll be the end of you.”

“Possibly” he replied.

Jaime’s final words to Cersei were, “Nothing matters only us” something that’s been said between them in a number of conversations over the years.

