From Apple Martin to Dakota Johnson: The famous women who look identical to their grandmothers.

There's a good chance you inherited a feature or two from your grandparents.

Whether that's your grandmother's curly locks or your grandfather's pointy nose, it's more than likely you've landed at least one of them.

Most of us know about famous kids who look just like their famous parents.

It's almost uncanny how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look. But have you ever seen famous folk who look just like their famous grandparents?

Read on to see six women who look just like their famous grandmothers, at the same age.

Apple Martin, Blythe Danner's granddaughter.

Image: Getty and Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow.

While many of us can see just how similar Apple Martin looks to her mum, Gwyneth Paltrow, she also looks uncannily similar to her grandmother too.

In the '70s, Blythe Danner (who you'll probably recognise from Meet the Fockers) became a household name, appearing in notable films such as Butterflies Are Free. She became instantly recognisable for her long, blonde locks.

It's no surprise that her granddaughter Apple now has them too.

Dakota Johnson, Tippi Hedren's granddaughter.

Image: Getty.

Dakota Johnson is another famous actress with famous parents. If you weren't aware, the 50 Shades of Grey star is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

But what most people don't know, is that she's the granddaughter of actress Tippi Hedren (best known for appearing in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds and Marnie). And just look how strikingly similar they are.

Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley's granddaughter.

Image: Getty.

If you don't recognise her face, Riley Keough is an actress who's appeared in blockbuster films including Mad Max: Fury Road and Logan Lucky.

She's also the granddaughter of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and his wife, Priscilla.

Same hair, same nose and very similar smile.

Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds' granddaughter.

Image: Getty.

The daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, and the granddaughter of icon Debbie Reynolds, actress Billie Lourd is making a name for herself in Hollywood, appearing in shows including Scream Queens and American Horror Story.

Unsurprisingly, she's inherited her grandmother's looks. Can't you see it in the smile?

Zoe Kravitz, Roxie Rokers' granddaughter.

Image: Getty.

Another celebrity with famous parents and grandparents!

Zoe Kravitz, the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, is also the granddaughter of The Jeffersons actor Roxie Roker. There's no denying that her genes have been passed down in the family (same nose!).

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Jackie Kennedy's granddaughter.

Image: Getty.

While Rose Kennedy Schlossberg might not be the most famous name, she's an American actress and a Harvard University graduate. Plus, she's most well-known for being the spitting image of her late grandmother, First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Honestly, they're identical.

Feature Image: Getty.