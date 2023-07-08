Just a running list of all the celebs that have traded in Twitter for Threads.

It's a case of billionaire versus billionaire. Elon Musk is calling Mark Zuckerberg's new social media platform Threads a "personal" vendetta against his rival Twitter, but the world's biggest celebrities are looking at it as a new way to peddle their projects, partnerships, style and personal opinions.

Case in point: Some of our most influential stars have already jumped ship. Naturally, Kim Kardashian was one of the first tens of millions to sign up, as was Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, and our very own Chris Hemsworth.

For those of you who are a few hours behind, Threads is META's answer to Twitter. The global company helmed by Zuckerberg already has Instagram and Facebook under its belt, meaning META has the social media monopoly.

In its first 24 hours, Threads had 30 million sign-ups, and at the time of publication, it had hit 70 million. Because it's linked directly to the user's Instagram account, it's expected that platform will carry more than two billion users over, in the following months. Mamamia is one of those new accounts in case you missed it, so why not give us a follow?

If you're sitting on the fence, questioning whether to add another social media app to your device, maybe these celebrities will get you over the line, or perhaps they'll repel you.

Paris Hilton

Image: Threads

Paris Hilton has gone hard on the updates since logging onto the app within the first 24 hours, because well, she's savvy like that.

First on the agenda? Choosing a name for her new pup. With the help of her nearly one million followers, she'd narrowed it down to either, Kyoto, Prince, Rome, Sushi or Tokyo.

Some would call her a bit of a threadsetter.

Oprah Winfrey joins Threads

Image: Threads

Oprah was super-quick off the META mark to secure her Threads handle and has already begun plugging her book club and the upcoming film The Colour Purple.

Chris Hemsworth joins Threads

Image: Threads

Thank goodness Mr Hemsworth has carried his humour over to the bright side.

He's already posted a number of memes featuring himself doing Chris 'Action Star' Hemsworth things.

Jennifer Lopez joins Threads

Image: Threads

Jenny From the Block sure knows how to make an entrance. She kicked off her foray into Threads by posting the above snap and then turned her attention to asking followers the 'important' questions.

From, "Hummingbirds appear to me in some of the most important moments in my life. What's your favourite spirit animal?" to, "I'm a firm believer that true love exists and forever is real. What mantras do you live by?"

Kourtney Kardashian joins Threads

Image: Threads

While people are still waiting for her little sister Kim Kardashian to share her first Thread, Kourtney was quick to dive in.

She used the monumental moment to show off her glorious Baby Barker bump.

While we wait for Kimmy, Jennifer Aniston, and the likes to share their first Threads, we have to ask, will you join the internet's newest obsession?

Feature image: Threads/Instagram.

