Cara Delevingne has just chopped off her long mermaid hair.

Cara Delevingne is no stranger to a change of appearance. We often see the English model-turned-actress on the runway and in magazines with dramatic, eye-catching outfits, hair and makeup.

Yet it’s her latest style update — one that’s relatively subtle compared to her usual editorial looks — that’s really caught fans by surprise.

Since she’s risen to prominence, Delevingne has always had long, mermaidy hair.

Long hair, always.

Sure, it's changed colours a few times, but the length has remained roughly the same. She has lovely hair, so you can't really blame her.

Now, the 23-year-old has followed in the hair footsteps of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Taylor Swift and dozens of others by getting herself a 'lob', AKA. the long bob, AKA easily the most popular celebrity haircut of the past two years.

Delevingne hinted at a change on Instagram earlier this morning, sharing this rather hairy tableau captioned with the telltale chop emoji:

The big reveal then came at Comic Con, where the Suicide Squad star and her fancy new hurrr hit the red carpet.

It's choppy, it's beachy, and it looks ace.

In fact, the haircut has managed to draw attention away from the star's famous eyebrows.

It sent Delevingne's social media followers into a bit of a spin, so we imagine there will be a lot of new lobs requested in salons this weekend.

She appears pretty chuffed as well, thanking A-list hairdresser Mara Roszak for the chop on Instagram.

Watch: The other short hairstyles we can't get enough of.

If you've been contemplating a long bob for a while now, and the photos of Delevingne's effort has finally tipped the scales, here are five useful tips from celebrity stylist Dario Cotroneo of Dario Salon in Sydney:

1. "The lob suits numerous face shapes; however, I'd avoid this look if you have a long neck - it can tend to stretch the face too much."

2. "There is no hard and fast length, so ask your stylist if you should get it cut at the shoulder, or keep it a little longer to the collarbone."

3. "Ask your stylist if you should incorporate some soft layers to suit your face shape, they'll be able to tell you what will look best for you specifically."

4. "Women with naturally curly or wavy hair can still opt for a lob. However, I'd keep the layers a little longer (touching jaw area) so you can control your hair more when wearing your hair curly."

5. "Make sure to keep regular appointments every 7-8 weeks with your stylist to keeps your shape neat and healthy and use a treatment once a week for maintenance."

Here are some more celebrity lobs to inspire you:

The best celebrity lobs

Have you tried the 'lob'? What did you think?

Featured image: Getty