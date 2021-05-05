All the leaked 'stars' of Byron Baes, and where to find them on Instagram, plus more in Celeb in 5.

1. All the leaked 'stars' of Byron Baes, and where to find them on Instagram.

A list of stars that will appear on Netflix's controversial reality show, Byron Baes, has been leaked this week, and you can bet we're already snooping at their socials.

According to Netflix, Byron Baes is “a docu-soap series following a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best drama content, #nofilter guaranteed”.

From influencers to spiritual therapists, here's everyone you can expect on the show.

Elias Chigros

If Elias Chigros looks familiar, that would be because he appeared on Love Island Australia two years ago.

No stranger to reality TV, the 30-year-old is rumoured to be joining the cast in Byron.

Nathan Favro

Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star, Nathan Favro is rumoured to be appearing on Netflix's Byron Baes.

Hannah Brauer

Hannah Brauer is the co-creative director at Bisque Traders, her parent's business in Bangalow, and will make a great addition to the Byron Baes cast.

Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton

Loved-up couple, Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton - who is the director at Silk laundry - will be appearing on the show together.

Elle Watson

Elle Watson is a Byron woman working for an investment company, and will be joining the cast of Byron Baes.

Jade Kevin Foster

Jade Kevin Foster is an Instagram influencer with 1.2 million followers, who will reportedly be on the show.

Jess and Lauren Johansen Bell

Sisters Jess (a designer) and Lauren Bell (a model), are sure to make a great team on the show.

Billy Otto

Billy Otto is a Byron musician who is rumoured to be joining the show.

Other Byron Baes include spiritualistic therapist Simba Ali, and talent manager Alex Reid, although they seem to be keeping a low social media presence so far.

Bring. It. On.

2. The Spice Girls are reuniting for a Spice World movie sequel, and we WANNABE watching that ASAP.

The Spice Girls are reuniting for a sequel to their 1997 movie, Spice World, and we need to see this right now, thank you very much.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, the group are teaming up with a screenwriter to work on a script.

"It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously," an industry insider said.

Geri Horner, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B are currently on board, and are hoping the project might bring Victoria Beckham back for a full band reunion.

We really, really, really wanna see this movie ASAP.

3. Paris Hilton would like to clarify that she doesn’t want people to stop being poor.

Paris Hilton wants to clear the air about her infamous 'Stop Being Poor' shirt.

The 40-year-old shared a video on TikTok explaining that - contrary to popular belief - she never actually wore the iconic 2000s shirt. And it was all just a bit of photoshop trickery.

Shocking, we know.

"So, there's this photo online of me. I'm sure you've seen it," Hilton says in the video.

"I NEVER wore that shirt. This was COMPLETELY photoshopped, but everyone thinks it's real but that's not the truth."

She went on to share a photo of her wearing the original shirt, which actually read "Stop being desperate".

"Don't believe everything you read," she ended the video.

Willis also shared a video of her wearing her engagement ring aka her giant sparkly rock.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ - MUMS SPAGHETTI - I’m FIANCÉNCHED," she captioned the video.

Her sister's Scout and Rumer also celebrated the news on Instagram.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

5. "How was Tristan Thompson's d**k?" Why everyone is talking about Khloé and Tristan again.

Image: Instagram / Getty. For a time in 2019, we were all embarrassingly invested in Khloé Kardashian's chaotic relationship breakdown.

Even those who traditionally switch off from all things Kardashian (*raises hand*) couldn't look away. It was just such a... mess.

You'll probably recall it all kicked off after news leaked that Khloé's boyfriend and the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé and Tristan broke up, Kylie sold her makeup with Jordyn at a heavily discounted cost and Jada Pinkett-Smith got involved with a juicy Red Table Talk interview.

The whole thing was made even more messy by the fact that this wasn't even the first time Tristan had cheated. He had hooked up with Instagram model Lani Blair in 2018 and it all unravelled just days before True was born.

And, well. Tristan's done it again.

Allegedly.

In mid-2020, Khloé and Tristan got back together. He purchased a home in her neighbourhood, and they were "giving their relationship another try", according to People.

They were reportedly acting like a couple at Khloé's 36th birthday party in June - in the middle of a pandemic, but I digress - and Tristan posted a sweet message on Instagram to celebrate her day.

All was (outwardly) well in the world of Khloé and Tristan, until late April 2021... when things unravelled with more cheating allegations.

Okay. What's going on with Khloé and Tristan now?

On April 22, an episode of the No Jumper podcast went live, featuring an interview with four women who call themselves The Blackout Girls.

During the show, one of them women, Hayden, turned to another, Sydney, and asked: "How was Tristan Thompson's d**k?"

Sydney responded to say she and Tristan "talked and hung out" on several occasions in early 2021, but that Tristan told her he was single.

"I did not know he was in a relationship," she said. "He told me he was not in a relationship anymore."

The interview has since been removed from YouTube, but they were all kidding themselves if they thought that would be enough to stop this drama train.

Sydney later posted to TikTok to double down on the claim: "Yes the Tristan rumours are true," she said. "The last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter's birthday party."

True turned three on April 12.

In her TikTok video, Sydney apologised for "disclosing information about Tristan" during the No Jumper interview, saying "that's not okay and I shouldn't have done that".

However, she said "me answering questions about our past relations, that is true. We did have past relations. I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things."

Wanna know more? You can read the full story here.

Feature Image: Instagram.