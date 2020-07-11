From Brooklyn to Bluebell: Here's exactly what all the Spice Girls' kids look like now.

They are the much-loved girl group whose songs dominated during the late nineties.

Now, 24 years since their smash hit 'Wannabe' (which is still stuck in our heads), the Spice Girls have been keeping themselves busy with their own careers and families.

Watch the trailer for Spice World. Post continues below.



Video via

These days, Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) have 12 kids between them. Yep, 12.

Here's what all their children look like now.

Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) and her four kids.