Appearing on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, the 25-year-old discussed sex with men and women and what she prefers.

"I've had amazing sex with both, but women, for sure [are better]," she told the radio hosts.

She also explained the one thing she hates men doing in bed.

"I think the worst is when men jackhammer and nothing else," she said. "That's fine every so often, that's fine as part of the routine, but when it's the entire routine, it's too much and you dry up. Too much friction."

Honestly, fair.

3. The body-positive moment from School of Rock currently going viral… 18 years after the movie premiered.

It's been almost two decades since School of Rock hit our screens but one scene is going viral online for all the right reasons.

Earlier this week, Twitter user @hamishsteele posted a video of the scene where Tomika (Mayhrenate) tells Dewey Finn (Jack Black) that she's worried to go out on stage "because I’m fat".

"This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line," he tweeted.

The video has since been viewed over 9.7 million time, with people praising its powerful body-positive message.

Mayhrenate herself also responded to the video, saying "as a child I didn’t realise the full impact of the scene but it definitely hits different today".

"Glad to have played a part in such an important moment/scene."

We're glad to see such an important message is still getting shared all these years later.