Excuse us, but we need to discuss the 10 most comfortable pairs of undies in existence.

Shopping for underwear is a chore that many of us avoid.

With so many choices to pick from and not much of an idea about what's actually good, most of us wait until we literally need to replace them all and start again. Hello, you too?

A good pair of undies need to tick a few different boxes. They need to be comfortable, good quality, invisible underneath clothing and of course, affordable.

We spoke to our Mamamia community to hear exactly what undies are their all-time favourite. And some of them shared the same answers.

From g-string to full brief, here's our definitive ranking of the 10 most comfortable pairs of undies.

Image: ASOS.

"I got a few packs of these Calvin Klein briefs while on holidays in the US and immediately swapped out all of my underwear for them! They're super soft and comfy, but also still cute! I can wear 'em all day without any discomfort like you get with the pretty silky, lacey ones." - Emma.

Image: Kmart.

"Kmart g-strings are great. $8 for a pack of four. Honestly, what more could you want." - Abby.

Image: Cotton On Body.

"Hands down the comfiest undies I've probably ever owned. They're ribbed and high-waisted which I love and surprisingly great quality considering the price. I've tried many cheap undies and these are the first pair that actually last." - Charlie.

Image: Shopbop.

"They're the perfect blend of comfort, stretch and pretty all in one. They're one size fits all, come in a great range of colours and also are really cute for gifts. They come in cute multi packs with little bows." - Isobel.

Image: Powerpant.

"Soft, breathable organic cotton undies and my favourite colour would be the grey! Made by a Sydney-based Lady Startup. Each pair have a cute affirmation printed on them to give you a little power in your pants. PLUS, a donation made to charity with every purchased." - Kee.

Image: Calvin Klein.

"I love the Calvin Klein Pure Seamless range because not only do you not have to worry about a VPN, but they honestly feel so bloody comfy - like a second skin. They're my go-to for workouts." - Erin.

Image: Nico.

"These are Australian made, a Lady Startup, ethical and feel like a dream." - Emmeline.

Image: Bonds.

"I love love love these! The fabric is so comfy and stretchy and the waistband doesn't dig into your skin. I also really like the cut - they make my legs look good haha!" - Erin.

2. Cotton On Body Party Pants Seamless (in G-String and Brasiliano), $11.99.

Image: Cotton On Body.

"I live in these. Invisible under gym leggings, comfy AF, feels like wearing nothing. Only downside is they don't fare too well in the washing machine after a while. They're cheap and usually on an offer where you buy five for $35." - Polly.

"I own a heck of a lot of these... no crazy sticky-out-seams, they don't move when I exercise and they're cheap!" - Gem.

Image: Jockey.

"They legitimately are the comfiest undies. It's the fabric - silky soft and engineered to move with your body." - Tamara.

"The cut. The end. But truly, they don't ride up or slip down. Even the Brazilian-cut ones stay comfortably in place. I also love the fact that they come in a cotton version that doesn't look totally daggy (courtesy of the lil' lace trim). Monique Bowley recommended them on Mamamia Out Loud a million years ago and they're honestly the only day-to-day ones I've bought since." - Bel.

What's your favourite pair of undies? C'mon, tell us in the comments below!

