The 6 unmissable TV shows you definitely should have watched in 2020.

This post mentions sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



There's no better feeling than discovering your new favourite TV show.

While 2020 was a year full of challenges and setbacks, it was also a year packed full of TV releases.

But with everything going on (pandemic, bushfires, second wave slump etc) you may have missed some of the most brilliant series of the year.

So, to help you out, we've rounded up 6 of the most unmissable shows of 2020 so you can queue them up ASAP.

I Hate Suzie.

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie. Image: Stan.

I Hate Suzie is a gritty, funny, frustrating watch that will make you feel a whole rollercoaster of emotions over the eight-episode first season.

The series follows Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper), a 30-something former pop star turned actress, who has just landed a surprising role as an ageing princess in a Disney movie, when her phone is hacked and photos of her performing a sex act are leaked on the internet.

Each episode follows Suzie through a "stage of grief" as she processes her privacy being violated and as her personal and professional life crumbles around her.

What makes this series a completely different viewing experience to any other TV show to date, is the fact the viewer also goes through the eight stages of grief alongside Suzie. It's a wild ride but definitely worth it.

Every episode of I Hate Suzie is now streaming, only on Stan.

I May Destroy You.

Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You. Image: Binge.

I May Destroy You is a fictionalised version of creator and star Michaela Coel's own experience with sexual assault.

In episode one, the show's heroine Arabella Essiedu (played by Coel) is drugged and sexually assaulted at a bar. She spends most of the 12-episode season unable to remember the night in question and attempting to put together the pieces of the puzzle to bring her assailant to justice.

The series is a gritty, searingly honest look at sexual assault, consent and how we process our past traumas.

It's also one of the funniest and most likeable series of 2020.

You can watch the entire first season of I May Destroy You on Binge and Foxtel now.

The Undoing.

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in The Undoing. Image: Binge.

The Undoing is the perfect mix of Gone Girl, Gossip Girl and Big Little Lies. With a backdrop of the hustle and bustle of New York, and Manhattan's most elite, most despicable people, it tells a tale of murder and deceit, packed full of enough twists and turns to make us put down our phones and really pay attention.

The limited series follows Manhattan couple Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant). Grace is a renowned therapist and Jonathan is a well-respected pediatric oncologist. Their son Henry attends the elite private school, Reardon. The Frasers seem to have the perfect life - that is - until a scholarship mum is found murdered and everything around them begins to unravel.

Watch The Undoing teaser trailer right here. Post continues after video.





You'll come for the murder and the twists, but you'll stay for Kidman and Grant's unforgettable performances.

You can watch the first episode of The Undoing on Binge and Foxtel now.

Normal People.

Image: Stan.

Stan's Normal People is based on the beloved and bestselling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney.

The series follows the story of Connell (newcomer Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Cold Feet star Daisy Edgar-Jones), two teenagers who live in a small Irish town.

Connell is a well-liked football player who’s easily accepted in his friendship group and smart enough to be working his way studiously towards university.

His single mother cleans houses to make ends meet, and it’s while picking her up after her days of scrubbing one of the ‘big houses’ in town that he comes to know his classmate, Marianne.

But this is not the classic ‘popular boy meets nerdy girl and they fall in love’ story you expect. Connell and Marianne's love story is a lot more complicated and full of twists and turns.

Every episode of Normal People is now streaming, only on Stan.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist .

Image: Stan.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is the musical rom-com you didn't know you needed in your life.

The series follows the story of Zoey (Jane Levy), a coder at a San Francisco tech startup. At work, she’s up for a big promotion against her all-male colleagues. At home, she’s coming to terms with her father Mitch’s (The O.C.’s Peter Gallagher) rare neurological condition that’s left him unable to speak or move without help.

After Zoe has an MRI, she begins to hear people's innermost thoughts through song and dance numbers.

Cue drama, laughs and a whole lot of heart, as Zoey navigates her own challenges while trying to help the people around her work through theirs.

You can watch the entire first season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on Stan now.

Little Fires Everywhere.

Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere. Image: Amazon Prime Video.

Little Fires Everywhere is an adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 bestselling novel of the same name.

The series focuses on the simmering tension between single mother and artist Mia Warren and her landlord Elena Richardson, a journalist and mum-of-four who masks her own insecurities through her projection of perfection and her thinly veiled criticism of everyone around her.

Little Fires Everywhere is a clever study of what happens when people from two vastly different worlds collide.

You can watch the first season of Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon Prime Video.

Feature Image: Mamamia.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.