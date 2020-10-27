The Undoing is Gone Girl meets Gossip Girl, with even more twists.

The opening scene of The Undoing feels like a rom com or family dramedy we've watched many times before.

While Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a Manhattan therapist, brushes her teeth upstairs, her husband, paediatric oncologist Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), banters with their son Henry (Noah Jupe) in the kitchen.

As Jonathan struggles to do up his tie, Henry badgers him for a dog.

"We can't have a dog," Jonathan replies in Grant's sardonic British accent. "Because, as I've said, all dogs make my throat close up, which means I can't get any air to my lungs, which makes me die, so it's undesirable."

WATCH: The trailer for Binge's new thriller The Undoing. Post continues below.



Video via Binge.

Of course, this isn't a rom com or a family drama, it's a psychological thriller and everyone involved in that cosy family scene is hiding a dark secret. Yes, even Hugh Grant.

Based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, the six-part series tells a tale of wealth, privilege and deceit. The Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) and David E Kelley (Big Little Lies) helmed series banks on the fact we never tire of seeing bad things happen to rich people.

Grace and Jonathan, who are both at the top of their fields and well-respected in the Manhattan social scene, appear to have the perfect life together. Henry attends Reardon, a private Upper East Side school funded by the deep pockets of the students' wealthy parents, and well-connected alumni, and is reminiscent of the schools in Gossip Girl.

They live in a beautiful house in Manhattan and seem to have a wide circle of equally affluent and charming friends.

But under all this, it's clear from the start that something isn't quite right.

Nicole Kidman in The Undoing. Image: Binge.