Who on earth would check in to a venue using a fake name in the middle of a pandemic?

It's almost muscle memory now.

You approach the entrance of a restaurant or shop or salon, whip out your phone and scan the QR code.

Just another fixture of our new normal. Another small but vital step in containing one of the biggest threats to public health we're likely to see in our lifetime.

Yet according to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, there are people deliberately undermining this COVID-19-tracing system.

Watch: "It's about as stupid as it gets." Brad Hazzard blasts people lying when checking in to venues.



Video via NSW Health.

"What we are finding is that some of the visitors to various venues still think that it is funny to be caught putting in there that you're 'Donald Duck' or 'Mickey Mouse' or a false phone number," he said during Monday's press conference. "That must stop."

It's hard to imagine that humour could be the motivation, that anyone could think a little chuckle is more valuable than the information needed by a health department contact tracer.

As we're seeing play out in Sydney this week, the ability to determine who was where and when, to reach those most at risk, to inform them, to test them and isolate them, is vital in the race to prevent a localised cluster from becoming a widespread outbreak.

Businesses have already been closed, state borders slammed shut, and families kept apart at a time of year usually defined by togetherness. Had people at the Avalon Bowlo or Avalon Beach RSL Club refused to provide that information, the scope of this pre-Christmas Northern Beaches cluster — and the health, economic and social consequences — could be greater still.

The reality is we may very well find ourselves in this cluster situation again before the Australian vaccination program begins in March. And one split-second decision to lie or omit information may not seem consequential when cases are low or nil in your area, but they could make all the difference.