'I'm a beauty editor and here are 18 of the best new launches I've tried this year.'

Okay. But we're suddenly here? At (almost) the end of the year?? We don't quite know how, but hooly dooly, we need to sit down for a chat. Because the beauty gods blessed us with a big sack of beauty launches in 2023, and there were some serious golden nuggets in there.

As Mamamia's designated beauty rat, I've been busy whacking on new skincare, makeup, hair and body products — and have found more than a few new MVPs along the way. The kind of stuff that's moved into my routine permanently. The kind of stuff I finished to the very last drop.

Obviously there's been A LOT of amazing launches this year, and it's almost impossible to fit them all into one cute round-up — so I'm just going to list some of my favourites, and try to live with knowing I forgot to mention that product.

Here are 18 beauty products I tried and loved in 2023.

The Ordinary Barrier Support Serum (Image: Erin Docherty)

Looks like the pink glazing off a doughnut and smells like a loaf of bread, but goodness — The Ordinary's new barrier-supporting serum is a good time for a sensitive-skinned gal like me. It soothes and calms the skin while hydrating it and making it feel comfy and safe. Like a reassuring kiss on the forehead.

Go-To Very Luxe Face Cream (Image: Erin Docherty)

Your favourites at Go-To dropped a couple of new launches this year — including this new moisturiser, which I've finished down to the very last drop. It's rich and lush and envelops your skin in lasting hydration, making it feel soft and plump. Between the jazzy packaging and the good stuff inside, it's a beautiful addition to any routine (and would make a banger Christmas present for Mum!).

CeraVe Retinol Resurfacing Serum (Image: Erin Docherty)

CeraVe launched a range of breakout-flighting products, including this retinol serum. It's lightweight, sinks in beautifully and contains a bunch of ceramides to ensure your skin barrier stays healthy and happy, while retinol gets to work on clearing and reducing spots. Such a goodie. If you wanna hear more, I wrote all about my experience using it here.

Isle of Paradise Body Cleanser (Image: Erin Docherty)

In case you missed me talking about it on You Beauty podcast the other day, the scent of this body wash is NEXT LEVEL. An ultra-creamy formula, it leaves you smelling like an absolute delicious tropical treat. Plus, with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide, it has your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated post-shower.

Sunday Riley B2 Nice 10& Niacinamide Serum (Image: Erin Docherty)

A newbie from Sunday Riley! And it's a serious multi-tasker — it made my skin infinitely better on all fronts. Less redness around the nose and a more even, brighter skin tone. Such a great all-rounder if you're looking for something that ticks all the boxes.

Summer Fridays Skin Tint (Image: Charlie Begg)

My colleague Charlotte Begg is a big fan of this recent launch from Summer Fridays — and it's easy to see why. Whether you have oily skin or dry skin, the super lightweight formula gives just enough coverage to camouflage redness and blemishes — and if you set her, she lasts too.

Benefit Cosmetics makes Very Good mascaras, and this new launch is no exception. It beautifully fans out lashes (can you tell by the name?) without a sniff of clumping or flaking. It makes your lashes look spidery, and your eyes brighter, wider and more open.

Fresh Beauty Rose Emulsion (Image: Erin Docherty)

Offt! Have we tried? This groegous product from Fresh Beauty works like an absolute dream under makeup and helps soften the niggling dry lines around my eyes (stops foundation or concealer from chilling around in there, too). And the scent! Gosh, the scent. So good.

ALPHA-H Liquid Gold Peel Pads (Image: Erin Docherty)

A recent launch from cult brand ALPHA-H, these peel pads really do live up to the hype. You get nine pre-soaked pads in a trial kit, and you use them over the course of 21 days to gently exfoliate your skin for an instantly brighter, more radiant complexion. Obsessed — my skin was SO glowy after using them.

Maybelline launched a brand new skin tint foundation this year, and it's glorious. Perfect for a sheer, natural look (particularly in the warmer weather), it blurs redness and imperfections and gives your skin a beautifully fresh and radiant glow. Love.

Olay Regenerist Retional24 Night Moisturiser (Image: Erin Docherty)

This night moisturiser is just the ticket to brighter, plumper and fresher-looking skin come morning. Beautifully rich and hydrating, it works to resurface and renew skin while you sleep (it contains a retinoid complex and niacinamide), softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Mecca Max Skin Tint (Image: Erin Docherty)

Beautifully lightweight, this formula offers a sheer coverage combined with serum-like ingredients like niacinamide and squalane for added skin benefits. It's the perfect everyday formula for those days when you want a little bit of coverage, but nothing too hectic.

Rare Beauty Eyeshadow Sticks (Image: Erin Docherty)

This year, Rare Beauty released a whole range of creamy eyeshadow sticks and they're very, very good. In fact, they've become a staple in my everyday makeup routine, and I can't be bothered with powdered eyeshadow anymore. There. I said it. So quick. Easy to use. No-fuss. And the colours are gorgeous.

Our favourite micellar cleanser had an update this year — didn't you hear? And she's an absolute whizz for makeup removal. If you're a girl who wears makeup on the daily or enjoys a good double cleansing session at the end of the day, ya gotta try it! Such a lovely formula - I used it to the very last drop.

DERCOS Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (Image: Erin Docherty)

As someone with a b**chy, sensitive scalp, I've found it almost impossible to treat it without piling on stanky coal tar shampoo that smells like mothballs. This baby from DERCOS launched this year, and it's a game-changer. Very unsexy looking and science-y, I know, but it's the stuff inside that actually matters. And I swear it's the only thing that works. Plus, it actually smells nice.

L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Creme (Image: Erin Docherty).

A reformulation of the O.G. version, L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream now includes something called immortelle super extract — a plant-based alternative to retinol that is super gentle on the skin. It’s a stupidly gorgeous product and the rich, silky formula makes your skin feel like heaven. I finished this right down to the last drop, which almost never happens.

OPI Repair Mode (Image: Erin Docherty)

Okayokayokay. But this single-handedly saved my nails. They were an absolute MESS for most of this year, bar my wedding (and what, no I didn't tear off my SNS? haha... ). I used it twice a day and within one week, my nails were stronger, smoother and healthier. An actual (green) hero.

Epres (Image: Erin Docherty)

There were approximately 11 million hair launches this year, but this is one I really enjoyed. It's a new brand created by the inventor of Olaplex (!!!) and it's aimed at repairing hair that is damaged from colour or heat. A once-a-week bond-building hair treatment, this is simple and effective and makes it easy to be consistent. Hair looks shinier, healthier and stronger. (You can read my whole review here).

Have you tried any of the above products? Which skincare products give your face instant results? Share them with us in the comment section below.

