"I am OBSESSED." 17 people share their favourite products from The Ordinary.

By now, you probably would have heard The Ordinary mentioned by a bunch of beauty experts. And it's not hard to see why.

The cult skincare range has been praised for its super affordable science-based formulas which have been said to help with everything from acne to redness.

However, when it comes to navigating these laboratory-looking products and figuring out which one's will work best for you, things can get a little, well... confusing.

Video via Mamamia.

So, to help you decide which ones are worth adding to your basket, we asked the Mamamia community to share their favourite products from The Ordinary range.

Here's what they had to say.

"I am OBSESSED with their Hyaluronic Acid. I had several people comment on how great my skin was looking from the first time I used it. I've looked everywhere for something to work on my dry sensitive skin and at $12 a bottle I will not be stopping it anytime soon." - Emma.

"I am obsessed with the Hyaluronic Acid, my skin has never looked so good! For $12 you really can’t go wrong." - Tess.

"Love, love, love it. I think it really gives other HA products a run for their money. It's super hydrating and you just can't beat that price." - Tessa.