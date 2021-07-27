Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: Everyone forgets to tell Alex the... gossip.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

We're a week away from crowning the Beauty and the Geek winner which means... there will be no elimination challenge today.

Not sure how we're supposed to be getting closer to the end without getting rid of teams, but this means no geeks are going to be blindfolded on a pogo stick while the beauties have to land discs in their mouths, or something, later in show.

Cool, cool, cool.

Anyway, first it's the challenge-that-comes-before-the-elimination-challenge time.

Today, the teams will pretend they're guest business speakers at a corporate presentation.

They begin planning their presentations, and Eliza just straight up tells Alex he's boring her.

He's then like, "OMG you're so right, we need to be more peppy" and wow, I would've sulked for hours. The MATURITY.

They've established a very thorough business cover story in which they are... Polish rug manufacturers. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

They're very passionately discussing their goats when the woman running the presentation so rudely asks them to move on. BUT WE WANT TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE GOATS?

She puts them on the spot by asking about 'reverse satisfaction', which Eliza says is satisfaction but reversed. Laugh all you want, but I don't think she's wrong.

Everyone else is asked what A.C.E stands for, and none of us know or care. But their answers, word vomited out in various states of... distress, are wonderful.

I too dream of being an accredited creditor. Image: Nine.

Do you understand the structure of a sentence??? Image: Nine.





Well at least SOMEONE has ideas for combating climate change. Image: Nine. Well at least SOMEONE has ideas for combating climate change. Image: Nine. Before Josie and George can tell us what they think it stands for, the fire alarm goes off. They handle it like champs, securing them the challenge win and a date.

There's a montage of their relationship so far and George talks about how much he likes her and SERIOUSLY THIS IS SO CUTE.

I LOVE THEM.

Even cuter is George thinking about their future: he lives in Melbourne and Josie lives in Sydney, so he's keen to discuss how things could work after the show.

Josie has organised a cooking class for their date and before getting to the VERY SERIOUS CHAT ABOUT THE FUTURE, we have to watch them have a short flour fight.

Why do people on reality TV shows do this? No one actually does this IRL? Right? Because I respect the sanctity of food but also I don't have crew to clean up after me?

ANYWAY.

It's very serious chat time.

Josie and George both really like each other and want to pursue a relationship beyond the show.

Then George says moving to Sydney has always been a goal of his (lol his timing is not great) and it wouldn't be hard to do.

LOOK AT HIM LOOKING AT HER. Image: Nine.

WOOHOO I ADORE THEM AND CAN'T WAIT TO WRITE A 'WHERE ARE THEY NOW' ABOUT THEIR SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIP IN A FEW YEARS PLS.

It's time for a circus-themed mixer and everyone has gone all out on their costumes.

Eliza is fairy floss, which is such a loose interpretation of the theme that I really respect her for it, Alex is Hugh Jackman a la The Greatest Showman and Kiera is... a miscellaneous corset-wearer who yells at mime Lachy.

Mitchell says he's dressed like "a mad bastard" and Lachy says "that suits you so well".

It's the most savage burn of the series so far.

At the mixer, Alex and Jess are discussing famous people they've met and she jokingly says she once hooked up with James from Beauty and the Geek.

AND ALEX DIDN'T KNOW.

Image: Nine.

EVEN MY GRANDMOTHER KNOWS ABOUT THAT ALEX. HOW DID YOU MISS THIS?

WAIT. IT GETS WORSE.

HE DOESN'T EVEN KNOW ABOUT JOSIE AND GEORGE.

Okay. Eliza. Sweetie.

We're going to need you to share the gossip with your partner, okay.

Poor Alex goes and sits by himself because he feels left out and like the rest of the group don't like him.

"I like tea too." Image: Nine. "I like tea too." Image: Nine. Eliza pulls him aside and he opens up about how he's always struggled with friendships and has felt a bit on the outer his whole life because he has a non-identical twin who is a hot medical student with... hair.

MY HEART.

Eliza tells him how wonderful she thinks he is and that his only issue is he needs to believe in himself more. She says from now on, she'll tell him all the time how great she thinks he is and NO SERIOUSLY MY HEART.

HE ALREADY SEEMS SO MUCH HAPPIER.

Bless. This. Show.

It's time for challenge winners Josie and George to be given their ~special power~ which is to... *underwhelming drumroll because it was already revealed in the episode's promo* ...BRING BACK ONE OF THE ELIMINATED COUPLES.

Kiran and Bryanna, Kyle and Leticia and Sam and Aira are here and ready to pitch to them about why they should be let back in the competition.

Josie, George and his multiple moustaches are not pleased at the predicament.

"I moustache you WHY ARE YOU MAKING US DO THIS?" Image: Nine.

First to plead their case is Kyle and Leticia, who say they have more growing to do. Ok. Love you guys, but that was basic. Next, Kiran and Bryanna say they want more time to explore their connection.

Why can they not just keep kissing outside of the show?

Jester Mitchell keeps the rest of the group entertained by... weight-lifting, before finally, Sam and Aira say they want to come back because Sam's journey to a more-confident him was cut too short.

He's come out of his shell a bit, but he feels there's so much more he needs to learn.

Josie and George deliberate by talking about how much they like everyone, so that's nice, and then it's time to announce their decision.

...

IT'S SAM AND AIRA.

WELCOME BACK SWEETIES. Image: Nine.

Ok, ok, good decision.

We can't wait to see Sam Jonas thrive even more.

AND ALSO, SAM'S MUM WILL BE SO PROUD.

Group hugs all round!

