Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: We have no choice but to ship Josie and George.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

SAM'S MUM IS THE SUPPORTIVE HYPE WOMAN WE ALL NEED.

She's looking at her son through the phone and seems bloody stoked to see the actual face he was hiding under all his hair.

She encourages him and Aira to win the competition which feels like... foreshadowing for them... NOT winning the competition.

SORRY SAM'S MUM.

Oh.

The first step on the road to making his mother proud requires him to successfully fake being a personal trainer.

Yep. The geeks have to run a fitness class on their own and their beauties are given 10 minutes to share all the fitness knowledge they have.

Lachy looks like a newborn giraffe doing star jumps and Aira gets Sam to say "namaste" a lot.

Such athleticism, much fitspo Image: Nine.

Mitchell's tactic in his class is very clever: spend 20 minutes putting his microphone on, so he doesn't actually have to do any exercise. I can respect that.

CLEVER. Image: Nine.

Meanwhile Alex is scarily good. I wouldn't know he was fake. He's sweating and yelling about pride, which is 80 per cent of what a gym class is in my experience.

They say these gym-goers had no idea this was a fake class but I call bulls**t, because they are all wearing full makeup and look very put together for the cameras. Or it that just how people in Sydney's Eastern suburbs look... all the time?

Oh. Okay.

Sam is teaching a yoga class, but the deep breathing sounds coming through his microphone sound like he's running the spin class.

Namaste, though.

Superman James turns into Spiderman James and George is really bloody good at running a HIIT class even when faced with a... gym heckler (don't be that guy!)

Alex and Eliza win, obviously, which means they're off on a date.

Alex wants to uncover more of an ~emotional~ side to Eliza, who doesn't like talking about feelings, while they're painting like Picasso.

She talks about being ghosted before men really get to know her, which makes her feel "worthless and sad and not good enough".

Alex can relate, and they bond other their shared experiences and vulnerability.

GROWTH.

WE LOVE TO SEE IT.

They reveal their portraits and HOLY SHIT I DIDN'T REALISE THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO BE PAINTING EACH OTHER?

Alex... sweetie...

You can't just... throw paint at a canvas and tell Eliza it is her. Image: Nine.

AND WHY IS SHE CRYING OUT OF HER SIDEWAYS EYES?

On the other hand, Eliza has actually done a pretty accurate depiction of Alex.

Those three hairs I CAN'T. Image: Nine.

Back at the apartments, production creates some very weird orgy-baiting, but it turns out George and Josie have just invited Mitchell and Ashleigh over for... Dungeons and Dragons.

Josie has no idea what she's gotten herself into.

Let me present to you, this collage of emotions:

What Josie are you today? Tag yourself, I'm 4 Image: Nine.

Josie really embraces George's fave hobby and has so much fun, which is WHOLESOME AS F**K.

George says it makes him feel even more comfortable around her because she didn't judge his super geeky side and UGH THIS SHOW IS SO PURE.

I LOVE THESE TWO.

At HQ, George goes from Dungeon Master (is that a thing?) to... breakdancer.

THE RANGE OF THIS MAN.

You know you really like someone when you find their BREAKDANCING hot. Image: Nine.

Kiera encourages Lachy to... learn... and Kiera he literally cannot do a star jump why are you doing this to him???

With Alex, Eliza and their newfound ~emotional bond~ back from their date, Sophie arrives for the elimination.

She announces Sam and Aira as the first couple in the bottom two and DON'T WORRY SAM I AM SURE YOUR MUM WOULD STILL BE PROUD.

They will face off against Mitch and Ashleigh in... building a catapult and launching bags into nets.

It is meant to teach them communication and team-working skills but like... THERE ARE LESS RIDICULOUS WAYS TO DO THAT AND I DON'T EVEN HEAR THEM COMMUNICATING MUCH???

You tried! Image: Nine.

It turns out the catapulting is harder than it looks.

Mitchell and Ashleigh get out to an early lead but Sam and Aira make a quick comeback until each team is slinging bags all over the show to try and get it in the last net.

Finally, Mitch succeeds.

BLESS. Image: Nine.

I don't want to say it... but... maybe Sam's mum isn't the hype girl we all need after all.

Goodbye Aira and goodbye Ginger Jonas. Tell your mum I said hi.

Catch up on the rest of our recaps:

Feature image: Nine.