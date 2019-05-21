Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Bachelor‘s Nick Cummins has addressed the rumours he’s dating MAFS Jessika Power.



Yesterday, we heard perhaps the most bizarre rumour to ever come out of Married at First Sight.

According to a source who spoke to Now to Love, Married at First Sight‘s Jessika Power apparently slid into Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins’ DMs on Instagram.

The publication also hinted that the reality TV duo were now in the “early stages” of a relationship.

But according to the Honey Badger himself, there’s no truth behind this rumour.

Posting to his Instagram Stories, the former Bachelor said he had "never met or message" Jessika.

"G'Day guys, now there's been an article come out about who I'm dating from a credible source. I look forward to shedding some light on these silly billies," he said.

"I have never met this person that you say I am currently dating," he added.

"I'm single, happy, healthy and enjoying my adventures."

Jessika also denied the rumour on Instagram, calling the source's claims "fake news".

2. Married at First Sight’s Martha and Michael's kitchen selfie has fans… confused.



Erm.

MAFS couple Martha and Michael have posted a sexy post-shower Instagram pic in the... kitchen and we have many, many questions.

Mainly: won't somebody please think of the food?

(Seriously, what would Cyrell's mother - who famously said "don't swear in front of the food" - think?)

We don't know about you guys, but posing half-naked in the kitchen, on the dining room table no less, feels a little... unhygienic.

That's where very important eating happens.

And also bums are for chairs, which as a primary school teacher, Michael should certainly be upholding.

It seems some followers agree with us:

“What are you doing on the table?” one asked.

“This photo is hilarious,” another mused.

While one said: “I’m so confused.”

At least Martha put a towel down? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

3. “I’m a bit embarrassed.” Boy George finally explains why he stormed off The Voice.



Is it just us or is there more ~drama~ between the actual judges on The Voice than the contestants?

Between the judge feuds (granted Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian's is overhanging from X Factor) and flings (Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem) it's... hard to keep up.

The latest installment actually happened on this season's premiere on Sunday, and saw Boy George furiously storming off after a performance.

Yikes.

It all went down when Melbourne busker Daniel Show answered a question about playing guitar.

“I can play guitar but no one really cares if I play guitar,” he replied.

The comment clearly rubbed Boy George the wrong way and he grabbed his phone and stormed off, yelling “F**k off, don’t follow me”, as he left.

