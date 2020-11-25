Ultimatums and secret deals: Why people are so angry about the 'corrupt' Grammy nominations.

This week, the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations were announced. Within minutes, there was anger.

The Grammy nominations are not new to controversy and criticism. Over a lack of diversity, over consistently overlooking particular artists and music, over placing mostly 'pop' artists of colour in 'urban' categories, etc.

It's difficult to recall a year where the nominations were routinely accepted as fair by not just artists, but their fans too.

The 2021 awards will air on January 31, though how COVID-19 will impact the usual red carpet and ceremony remains to be seen.

Beyonce leads the nominations with nine in total, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich who scored six nominations each. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber are also up in multiple categories.

As always, there are noticeable snubs - and this is mostly where the drama is.

The Weeknd - who released a critically acclaimed album and whose single 'Blinding Lights' has been the sound of the year (and that TikTok dance you've definitely done in secret) - did not receive any nominations in the year's biggest snub.

Other snubs included Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Halsey's Manic, Kiwi artist Benee (whose song 'Supalonely' was another lockdown banger) and K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK.

So... how did the artists (and fans) react?

"The Grammys remain corrupt."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has demanded transparency from the Grammys after receiving zero nominations.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote across his social media platforms.

"You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

He later said: "Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you're not invited!"

He received some big name support too, with Elton John saying 'Blinding Lights' was his Song and Record of the Year.

In response to the nomination announcements, Nicki Minaj tweeted:

TMZ said the Tesfaye camp feel his Super Bowl contract may have cost him nominations.

Grammy secrets.

The Grammy process is supposed to go like this:

The Recording Academy receives submissions from artists and their labels, organises them into categories and then sends them to its 12,000 eligible voting members (made up of music industry professionals, from label execs to engineers) who select around 20 contenders per category, by popular vote.

Those shortlists are then submitted the Academy-organised review committees (whose identities are kept a closely guarded secret), who whittle them down to the list of announced nominees. A final popular vote determines the winners.

But in early 2020 then-president and CEO of the Recording Academy Deborah Dugan made claims the organisation was complicit in corruption, citing "voting irregularities, financial mismanagement, 'exorbitant and unnecessary' legal bills, and conflicts of interest involving members of the academy's board, executive committee and outside lawyers".

She was on administrative leave at the time, and officially fired on March 2.

Dugan claimed in a 45-page document corrupt practices included booting names on the list for their own favourite artists and songs, not following the democratic voting.

She claimed longtime Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich sent her an email attempting to influence nomination votes.

"Specifically, Mr. Ehrlich attempted to press the Academy into nominating a song by a particular superstar in order to increase his ability to convince the superstar to perform at the Grammys," Dugan claimed, as reported by CNN.

"The email reads, in part: looking at the AMA nominations this morning, it's more about who's NOT there than who is.... and [superstar] is definitely not gonna be happy. Minor representation at best... sooo. I think there's a case to be made to [superstar] that a performance of [song] from [album] on our show, should it be nominated."

Dugan also made claims of misogyny and sexual harassment within the Academy.

On Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill, hosts Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece discussed how committee members are required to vote across multiple categories, even those they don't have expertise in, which can manipulate the selections.

"So what we have then is someone who is in a really specialist group, you could be in sound mixing, but you're also voting for Pop Artist of the Year or Country Artist of the Year. Now, you may not have any expertise in these areas or you may not even know who all of the artists are, so often you're just going to tick the name that you know," Mamamia entertainment editor Laura Brodnik explained.

"You're seeing Adele's name there and you're thinking 'Oh I know Adele!' ... It's these people who are voting in categories that they're not across, but they're only voting so they can stay within the Grammys pool."

The Grammys' many issues - in regards to diversity and possible issues in its voting system - is unlikely to change without major pressure from some of its key stars. Think Beyonce and Taylor Swift; the huge names with the industry sway to make a difference.

"It's going to fall on someone like [Swift] to step away and say 'I'm not being involved until there's a fairer process around this'," Brodnik said.

