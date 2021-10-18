"It feels unfinished." All the photos from The Block's backyard reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's finally backyard week on The Block.

With dwindling budgets and poor weather to contend with, it was a difficult week for the five teams.

On top of that, the whole cheating scandal reared its ugly head once again, leading to tensions among the contestants.

Despite the drama, all five backyards were (mostly) completed on time.

Here are all the photos from The Block's backyard reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $76,033 on their backyard this week. (Is it just us, or is that... absurdly excessive?)

Upon entering the yard, the judges loved the textured brick that Ronnie and Georgia used on the wall behind their pool.

"It actually feels like an old house that they've renovated, rather than a new one," Shaynna said.

"This is like the perfect continuation of the inside," Neale added.

Although the backyard was quite small, the judges felt the couple were able to use the space to their advantage, creating a dining area and a kids' play area.

"For me, it does have Ronnie and Georgia's planning. It's got that level of finesse that they bring to everything," Neale said.

"It's a beautiful backyard."

Mitch and Mark

Next up were Sydney couple Mitch and Mark, who spent $46,435 on their backyard.

The Christian Jenkins-designed yard was a hit with the judges.

"This feels like a resort," Shaynna said.

"I bloody love it. It's so relaxing," Neale added.

In particular, the judges loved the poolside cabana, which had a functioning BBQ kitchen and outdoor speakers.

They also loved the vast selection of plants used.

"It feels so established," Neale said.

"To me, this is Mitch and Mark at their absolute best."

Tanya and Vito

Melbourne parents Tanya and Vito were the next pair to face the judges.

This week, the duo spent $45,005 on their backyard.

At first glance, the judges didn't love Tanya and Vito's backyard and pool area.

While they thought the timber decking was lovely, the positive feedback virtually ended there.

"I have to say... it feels a bit undercooked compared to the previous two houses that we've seen," Neale said.

"I don't dislike it, but it feels unfinished."

Shaynna also felt that the layout of the backyard was all wrong, and the space was missing a kids' play area.

"It feels like a combination of lack of imagination, perhaps lack of budget, and poor time management skills," Neale said.

Josh and Luke

Next up were Love Island Australia's Josh and Luke, who spent $53,580 on their backyard.

The judges felt that the space was contemporary and sophisticated.

"It's very simple and paired back, but I love the placement of everything," Neale said.

"It feels quite zen to me."

However, Shaynna noticed that the BBQ smoker was in the wrong place.

"You don't want to lay in bed and look at the back of a BBQ," she said.

Luckily for the twins, it's an easy fix.

As for the rest of the backyard, the judges loved the firepit and the kids' play area.

"I'm surprised that two young men who don't have children could plan such a family friendly space," Darren said.

"It feels like what the market will want."

Kirsty and Jesse

Finally, the judges visited Kirsty and Jesse's home.

The couple spent $86,411 on their backyard, which is the biggest yard on this season of The Block.

After entering the backyard, all three judges were blown away.

In particular, they loved the size of the dining table, the wood-fired pizza oven, and the modern pool fence.

"I would never want to leave if I lived here. This is heaven," Shaynna said.

"I think Kirsty and Jesse have delivered one of the most beautiful homes we've ever seen on The Block," Neale added.

The judges also loved the chicken coop.

"We've never had chickens on The Block! Ever!" Shaynna said.

The judges' scores are tallied, and Kirsty and Jesse take out the win once again.

Next week, the five teams will tackle their garage and basement.

The Block airs Sunday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.

