Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: THIS GROUP DATE IS SO WHOLESOME.

IT'S TIME FOR ANOTHER WEEK OF THE BACHELORETTE PLS.

We open on the mansion, and it seems things are still tense after last week's whole lie detector drama.

While Jamie-Lee is hoping for a single date with Brooke after becoming the subject of some awkward ~flirting~ rumours, it turns out newcomer Millie has landed this week's single date.

For their date, Brooke has taken Millie to a ✨ winter wonderland ✨.

They make snow angels and build a snowman and paint a mountain backdrop... on the wall.

Later on, Brooke and Millie sit on the couch to watch Grease. (Is it just us, or does this feel a lil bit like watching Gogglebox?)

Once the movie is over, Millie tells Brooke that she's looking for something serious.

"I want something really serious, and you've made yourself really clear about how seriously you take this," Millie tells her.

"I just respect that so much and that's what I want."

They share a kiss, and Brooke gives Millie a rose.

Ooooooooh.

It's time for the group date. And yes, the contestants are putting together their very own Mardi Gras event.

There's parade floats, endless colourful outfits, and plenty of props. Oh, and did we mention it's all taking place in a Sydney stadium?

Goodness. The producers are really pulling out the big guns when it comes to the budget this season, aren't they?

Osher announces that the group will be split into two teams to create their very own parade float.

While one team opt for a disco theme, the other team opt for a rainbow theme.

With carpenter Konrad dressed in drag, the rainbow team are the first group to take on the parade, followed by the disco team, who were led in a synchronised routine by former dancer Holly.

Okay, is it just us, or is this the best group date ever?

IT'S JUST SO WHOLESOME.

"I think one of the things that stood out for me today is having straight men as allies," Holly tells producers after the parade.

"That isn't how it always is out in the big wide world. To know that you've got people from outside the community supporting you, it's really wonderful. And this just goes to show that love is love," she adds.

"I just feel very fortunate to be here and to be a part of it all. It doesn't get any better than this."

It's time for the Mardi Gras after party/cocktail party, and Jamie-Lee is feeling... stressed.

"After today's group date, I feel like I wasn't on Brooke's radar at all, which sucks," she says.

"I definitely needed to get a little bit of Brooke's attention today, and honestly, I'm feeling very vulnerable. I feel like a lot is riding on tonight."

Brooke arrives at the party and approximately everyone loses their s**t.

She immediately takes Holly away for a chat and gives her a rose.

"I always feel really reassured with you that you are here for me," Brooke tells her.

"You have the most beautiful intentions."

WE HEAR FRONTRUNNER MUSIC PLS.

Later on, towards the end of the night, Jamie-Lee finally gets some time with Brooke.

"I need to clear the air," Jamie-Lee tells her.

"It was purely a friendship between Ryan and I, and I would never have come in here and had eyes for anyone else.

"I'm sorry that you had to deal with all this crap over nothing. You are my sole reason for being here."

To apologise, Jamie-Lee presents Brooke with a book of their ~love story~ and a mini Sydney Tower Eye figurine.

"I hope that this shows you how I feel. I've left a lot of blank pages because I want you to know that I see a future with you," Jamie-Lee says.

"I hope this can be our little love story, because I believe we have a chance."

She did it.

JAMIE-LEE IS BACK IN BROOKE'S GOOD BOOK. (Geddit?)

Ooft. It's time for the rose ceremony.

To fit with the Mardi Gras theme, Osher is wearing a leopard print tie. And honestly, it's everything.

Tonight, two people will be leaving the mansion.

Carpenter Konrad gets a rose. Timm 2.0 gets a rose. And Jamie-Lee gets a rose.

But Steve and Taje are sent packing.

"I just want you to know that you are such a strong and beautiful woman inside and out," Taje tells Brooke in tears.

"I could not be happier as another First Nations woman to have someone repping."

UNTIL NEXT WEEK.

